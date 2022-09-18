Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Chetwynd results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Chetwynd. View image in full screen
Chetwynd. Olivia Shook

Chetwynd will be opening its polling stations on Oct. 15 at the District of Chetwynd Municipal Office for residents to cast their votes for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Allen Courtoreille will look to repeat his win in 2018, where he won a tight race against Alec Brownlee capturing 52 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Mayor

Allen Courtoreille (incumbent)

Michael Warrington

Council 

Clay Bassendowski (incumbent)

Melvin Deck (incumbent)

Kayla MacDonald

Julia Nelson

Andrea Smith

Janet Wark (incumbent)

Population of municipality

2,302 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located in B.C.’s Peace River region, Chetwynd lies south of Moberly Lake, and about 100 kilometres west of Dawson Creek.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

