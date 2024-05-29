‘When Calls the Heart’ actor Mamie Laverock on life support after 5-storey fall

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old actor from the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart is on life support after she fell from a five-storey balcony at a Vancouver, B.C. hospital where she’d been receiving treatment, the family said.

Mamie Laverock, the Canadian actor who portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan in nine episodes of the Western drama, sustained life-threatening injuries during the fall on Sunday.

Laverock’s family said the actor has already undergone “multiple extensive surgeries.” Her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, are raising money on GoFundMe to support Laverock.

The parents said on May 11, Nicole travelled to Winnipeg to help Laverock during a “medical emergency.”

“Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life,” the family wrote.

They did not disclose the nature of Laverock’s emergency. Prior to the balcony fall, Laverock was transferred to an unnamed Vancouver hospital where she was held in the intensive care unit but was “showing signs of improvement.”

After two weeks in hospital, Laverock was reportedly escorted out of the secure medical unit and brought to a balcony walkway, where she fell.

“We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time,” the parents wrote.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has nearly reached its $30,000 goal.

Hallmark Media told Variety they are “deeply saddened” to learn about Laverock’s condition.

“As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time,” the statement reads.

When Calls the Heart is an American TV drama set in rural Alberta in the 1910s. The story follows privileged schoolteacher Elizabeth Thatcher as she navigates the dramas of the small coal mining town across 11 seasons.

Several actors from the When Calls the Heart ensemble cast have sent their well wishes to Laverock and her family.

Erin Krakow, who plays Thatcher, called on others to also donate to Laverock’s GoFundMe.

“I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too,” she wrote.

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly Sullivan in When Calls the Heart, said her “heart is broken” over the news.

“A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this,” she wrote.

I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this 🙏♥️ #hearties Fundraiser by Rob and Nicole Compton : Help Us Support Mamie https://t.co/x0ouZ856cE — Johannah Newmarch (@JoNewmarch) May 28, 2024

Laverock’s other acting credits include This Means War and The Hollow Child. She last appeared on When Calls the Heart in 2023, during the show’s 10th season.

W Network (where you can watch ‘When Calls the Heart’ in Canada) and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.