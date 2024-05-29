Menu

Canada

Trudeau to attend G7 and Ukraine peace summits next month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2024 11:11 am
Canada urges G7 to provide financial aid to Ukraine using seized Russian assets
Canada urges G7 to provide financial aid to Ukraine using seized Russian assets
Canada urges G7 to provide financial aid to Ukraine using seized Russian assets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to attend the G7 leaders’ summit next month in Italy, followed by the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

In a news release today, the Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau’s focus at the G7 summit will be on highlighting the importance of democracy, promoting fair economic growth and combating foreign interference.

Trudeau’s office says he will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and discuss the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars.

G7 summit: Ukraine urges nations to supply more air defence against Russian attacks
G7 summit: Ukraine urges nations to supply more air defence against Russian attacks
At the Switzerland summit, Trudeau is expected to reaffirm Canada’s support for Ukraine and push for the return of prisoners of war, unlawfully detained civilians and illegally deported children.

The Swiss government says 70 countries have confirmed they will participate in the summit, which was organized at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trudeau is expected to be in Apulia, Italy from June 13 to 15 before travelling to Lucerne, Switzerland June 15 and 16.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

