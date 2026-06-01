Wildfire fighting continues in Saskatchewan as blaze near Prince Albert slows

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Progress is being made against two wildfires in Saskatchewan, both of which prompted evacuations late last week, according to the province’s public safety group.

At the time of publication, no residential homes have been lost or reported as damaged, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

The Cayford Fire is burning in the east-central part of the province, while the Lobstick Fire is burning alongside the Saskatchewan River between Prince Albert and Duck Lake. SPSA crews are on site at both blazes, it said.

Over 1,000 people were evacuated because of the Cayford Fire, Premier Scott Moe told reporters at Monday’s update. The evacuations were put in place due to the smoke in the air and the loss of access to some roadways.

“We’re expecting vigorous fire activity,” Bryan Chartrand, executive director at the SPSA, said of the Cayford Fire – which is not yet considered “contained” by the agency.

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Fire crews, aircraft and dozers are deployed to fight this fire, including a dozer that is restricting its northward growth to protect a critical roadway, he said. Winds have pushed the fire westward, where Chartrand said there are cabins, but none have been impacted so far as the fire burned past them.

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No other communities are expected to be hit by the blaze, but they may see smoke-related effects, including poor air quality, he continued.

Efforts are also underway to fight the Lobstick Fire, according to the premier, who said waterbombers were deployed in his riding over the weekend.

“I found my way back home on Friday night,” the premier said, recalling the local officials and the SPSA who were working to manage the then-growing flames and evacuation efforts when he arrived.

“There was a lot of concern as to where that fire might go in the days ahead. Saturday was largely a turning point as the weather was not in our favour.”

As far as the current fire risk, Chartrand said the situation is looking better. It will continue to improve, so long as the forecasted precipitation arrives, as it did on Sunday, the SPSA’s executive director said.

That rainfall allowed firefighters to reclaim some ground against the wildfire, he continued.

“I think we’re in a stronger position today than maybe we were four days ago when it comes to the Lobstick fire (but) we have more work to do,” Moe said.

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For now, the premier says the province needs to be prepared for anything, as fire season will continue for the coming months.