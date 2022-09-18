B.C. municipal election 2022: Grand Forks results

Send this page to someone via email

Grand Forks voters will choose a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

There are four candidates in the race for mayor. Brian Taylor, elected with 48.2 per cent of the vote in 2018, did not seek reelection.

Everett Baker, who was elected as councillor in a byelection, hopes to replace him. Baker won his seat in December 2020 after Rod Zielinski stepped down to take a job as the city’s utilities manager.

Danna O’Donnell, incumbent Area D director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, and newcomers Stan Sharkey and Alec Brownlee have also tossed their hats in the ring.

The City of Grand Forks made headlines this year when a donkey named Lobo submitted his candidacy as mayor. According to owner and campaign manager Lorraine O’Connor, Lobo is a “good judge of character” and a true public servant, who was caught on camera shovelling her driveway last winter.

There are 10 councillor candidates, including three incumbents.

Candidates

Mayor

John Everett Charles Baker

Alec D. Brownlee

Danna R. O’Donnell

Stan A. Sharkey

Council

Niki Best

Zak Eburne-Stoodley (incumbent)

Neil D. Krog (incumbent)

Deborah Y. Lafleur

Anna M. Leksinska

David B. Mark

Kenton R. McNutt

Patrick J. O’Doherty

Christine P. Thompson (incumbent)

Rod W. Zielinski

Population of municipality

4,112 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Grand Forks is located on the Kettle River in B.C.’s West Kootenay region. It’s a short distance from the Canada-U.S. border and just over 100 kilometres from Trail.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.