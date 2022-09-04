Grand Forks, B.C. donkey runs for mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Lobo, a donkey in Grand Forks is making a run in the city’s mayoral election

“As a joke, I put it on Facebook, ‘What do you think about Lobo for Mayor?’ Well the comments are still coming in, some people say ‘I’ll get behind Lobo’ or ‘I hope he takes a bite out of crime,’ it goes on and on,” said his owner and Campaign Manager Lorraine O’Connor.

“Some people want him to go all the way to Ottawa to the (House of Commons) there but I tell him he has to start at the bottom and work his way up.”

Lobo’s official nomination will be submitted by the end of the week by his owner otherwise known as his campaign manager.

With his poised and professional attitude, O’Connor says he’d be a perfect fit to run the city of approximately 4,000 people.

“He observes everything and he’s not quick to jump into it, he waits, he studies he’s a good judge of character,” said O’Connor.

While it’s too early to know who Lobo will be running against in the race for Mayor, his campaign manager is hopeful he’ll come out with a win.

“We have a really good chance of winning, yes we do I think there’s only one other person running for Mayor possibly two. Lobos got a good chance.”

Last winter, Lobo was caught on camera shovelling his owner’s driveway.

“I think it was our first snow and he likes to do anything I’m doing and I put my shovel down and he picked it up,” said O’Connor.

“He was pushing where I had already shovelled snow but he didn’t want to give me the shovel back so I just let him go with it.”

The mayoral election is scheduled for this October.