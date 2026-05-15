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1 comment

  1. Dee
    May 15, 2026 at 6:02 pm

    Let’s see all these calls Ford says he got in February, oh we can’t he changed the laws for the information act, wait we’re supposed to trust him and take him at his word. If Ford wanted to go to Home Depost so bad then go a different day, doubt it was life altering if he couldn’t go. Everyone should have holidays off, Ford wants stores open so bad, he should get a 2nd job and go work . there. Stores should go back to the way they were years ago, so everyone can enjoy time off including Sundays. Corporate greed plain and simple.

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Politics

More Ontario stores to open on Victoria Day in move government says brings ‘flexibility’

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 15, 2026 4:59 pm
2 min read
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Stores in Ontario will be open on Victoria Day for the first time since the Ford government changed the rules governing the statutory holiday, after the premier’s frustration at major malls being closed on Family Day.

Back in February, Ford said he was inundated with calls from “so many people wanting to go to shopping malls” and questioned why major shopping centres — including Toronto’s Sherway Gardens and Yorkdale Mall — were closed.

His government then moved to change the rules so more stores and malls could open on two holidays: Victoria Day and Family Day.

A spokesperson for Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford told Global News retailers would have the “option” to open on Monday, but stressed staff should not be required to work.

“By giving retailers the option to open on Family Day and Victoria Day, we are supporting employees and businesses while giving families more choice and convenience to shop at their local retail stores,” they wrote.

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“These changes will give employees the flexibility to agree to pick up extra shifts at increased pay, while maintaining their right to take the day off.”

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The move has been criticized by Ford’s political opponents, who said they fear the change will hurt those who work the hardest and take away one of only a few mandated breaks.

“The whole point is that people deserve to have some time off with their family,” Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said. “We have these holidays so everybody gets a chance to spend time with their family, and they should be able to.”

The idea was first floated by the premier in February, when he mused about it during a conversation with journalists, suggesting it would boost the economy.

“I know it would add to our GDP,” Ford said on Feb. 17. “That would probably add close to a million working hours that people could pocket.”

Less than a month later, he brought it to cabinet and the plan moved forward.

Before the changes, the Retail Business Holiday Act forbade shopping on New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday.

Family Day isn’t enshrined in that law, but it is designated as a holiday in the Employment Standards Act, which means employees are entitled to enhanced wages.

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Ford’s interest in changing the law appears to be driven by the Greater Toronto Area.

“I wanted to go to Home Depot … it was closed,” Ford confessed on Feb. 17.

That closure is largely a decision by a City of Toronto bylaw, which dictates that all retail across the city “must close” on statutory holidays.

The only exemptions are small grocery stores, pharmacies and art galleries, along with retailers that carry a “tourist area exemption,” including the Eaton Centre, the Bloor-Yorkville Business Improvement Area and the Distillery District.

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