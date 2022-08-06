City of Kelowna seeking temporary workers for upcoming municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

With municipal elections slated to take place this fall, the City of Kelowna has put out a call for election workers.

The election will run on Oct. 15, though there will be advanced voting on Oct. 5, 8, 12, 13 and 14.

In preparation for that, the city says it’s looking to hire around 300 workers to assist with voting.

“While polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., election staff will work full days from as early as 7 a.m. and up to 9:30 p.m.,” said the city.

“It is expected staff remain at the voting location for the full duration of their shift, with breaks scheduled during the day.”

The city says it will be hiring three positions: Election officials, presiding election officials and alternate presiding election officials.

A mandatory training session will be provided for all jobs. Pay for the training sessions is built into the daily rate of pay for each position.

Election official

No prior election experience is required.

The role entails registering voters, distributing ballots and setting up and cleaning up the voting location.

Shifts are 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The daily rate of pay is $265.

Alternate presiding election official

Prior election experience is required.

The role entails supporting election officials, registering non-resident property electors, looking after ballot accounting, monitoring and directing voter lines and providing instructions on how to use the voting machine.

Shifts are 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The daily rate of pay is $370.

Presiding election official

Prior election experience is required.

This role entails managing the voting location, including staff, ensuring the integrity of the voting machine and ballots, and preparing the ballot account summary.

Shifts are 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The daily rate of pay is $475.

“Working as an election official is a chance to be involved in the community while gaining valuable insights into the election process,” said Laura Bentley, Kelowna’s chief election officer.

“We’re looking for people who are passionate about our community and who enjoy connecting with people.”

The city says applications are being accepted online, and that the deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 16.

