Kelowna councillor bowing out of next election

A Kelowna city councillor won’t be throwing his hat into the ring this fall when the next municipal election gets underway.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Coun. Ryan Donn announced that he would not be running for city council in the October election, putting an end to an eight-year run.

“I see this decision as a pause to my political career and fully expect that in a different season of life I’d consider running again,” Donn wrote in the post.

“For this season, I’ll be reducing my community role to focus on my family, career, some travel, our ever-evolving farm, and, heck, maybe even pick up my guitar again and sing some songs.”

Donn is the only incumbent Kelowna municipal politician to announce the decision not to run.

Councillors Maxine Dehart, Charlie Hodge, Mohini Singh, Brad Sieben, Gail Given, Loyal Wooldridge and Mayor Colin Basran have yet to voice whether they will run in the October election.

In this election, the rules governing campaign financing will be tighter.

Among other things, the province said in a 2021 statement that the pre-campaign period increases the time election advertising is regulated from 29 days to 89 days.

Sponsorship contributions are limited to $1,200 to match the provincial campaign contribution limit set in 2017. Elections BC will be provided with new investigative tools to support investigations and additional penalties to fine people who do not comply with the new campaign financing rules.

Elector organizations — civic or local political parties — will be required to register with Elections BC and complete annual financial reports just like provincial political parties. They will be banned from accepting non-campaign contributions to pay for operational expenses such as office supplies and staff salaries.

