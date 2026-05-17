Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton councillor pitches ‘Forever Canadian’ street amid separatist push

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2026 4:42 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s separatist movement faces uncertainty following historic court decision'
Alberta’s separatist movement faces uncertainty following historic court decision
RELATED: Alberta's separatist movement faces uncertainty following historic court decision
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Edmonton city councillor says he wants to ingrain the love Albertans have for Canada in a red-and-white street sign.

Michael Janz says he will be submitting an application to rename the portion of 99th Avenue that’s adjacent to the Alberta legislature in downtown Edmonton to Forever Canadian Avenue.

“This is a high tourist destination,” Janz said about the east-to-west thoroughfare in a phone interview after his Sunday announcement.

“This is the place where school groups and other groups come by to visit, and where they can hear and learn about the Forever Canadian (petition) and how many patriotic Canadians and Albertans supported this movement.”

“Forever Canadian” is the name of a pro-federalist petition which had just over 400,000 signatures verified by election officials in December.

Janz said many of his constituents signed the petition and volunteered to help collect signatures for it.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s lawmakers have yet to decide whether the petition’s proposed question, “Do you agree that Alberta should remain within Canada?” will be put on a ballot in a fall referendum or to a vote in the legislature.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Janz’s Sunday announcement comes days after a judge’s decision to throw out a separatist group’s petition calling for a referendum.

Click to play video: 'What’s next after judge throws out Alberta separation petition?'
What’s next after judge throws out Alberta separation petition?

The judge said the Stay Free Alberta group’s petition shouldn’t have been issued under a provincial law that Premier Danielle Smith’s government made changes to, aiding the separatist effort.

The judge also said Smith’s government neglected its duty to consult First Nations.

Smith has said she supports a sovereign Alberta in a united Canada but also that Albertans are frustrated with Ottawa and deserve to be heard.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay Free Alberta and Smith have said they will be appealing the judge’s decision.

Janz said the separatist issue in Alberta hasn’t just affected the national and provincial political climate.

“The spectre of separatism is an enormous risk to investment in our province, jobs in our community,” he said.

“It’s creating uncertainty. You can’t build a robust economy, a prosperous Edmonton, with this looming spectre of separation.”

Janz said he will submit his application for the street renaming to Edmonton’s Naming Committee soon.

He hopes to celebrate Canada Day in July on a street called Forever Canadian Avenue.

“It’s not about one government or one premier but it’s about a moment when Albertans came together and said over 400,000 of us are willing to sign that we want to remain in Canada,” he said.

“That’s a beautiful thing.”

— With files from Jack Farrell

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices