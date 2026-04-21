Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta’s ‘Forever Canadian’ petition leader says UCP stifling democratic process

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2026 2:04 pm
1 min read
Former conservative deputy premier and head organizer of the Forever Canadian petition, Thomas Lukaszuk pictured in Edmonton on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Former conservative deputy premier and head organizer of the Forever Canadian petition, Thomas Lukaszuk pictured in Edmonton on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The former politician who gathered more than 456,000 signatures to keep Alberta in Canada says he watched firsthand the legislature committee tasked with its review stifle the democratic process.

Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier leading the Forever Canadian initiative, says he’s not surprised — but added it’s “bizarre” the committee, led by United Conservative members, shut down a proposal to soon hear from him directly.

Lukaszuk says the UCP is playing a “cynical political game” to give a separatist petition, currently gathering signatures, the leg up on putting their question on an October ballot.

UCP members voted against committing to wrapping up the committee’s work before the legislature rises in mid-May, saying they didn’t want to rush it.

Click to play video: '‘Forever Canadian’ petition organizer campaigns as separation sentiment grows'
‘Forever Canadian’ petition organizer campaigns as separation sentiment grows

Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP government has urged that Alberta stay in Confederation but has also made it easier for groups to hold a referendum on quitting Canada by lowering the signature threshold.

Story continues below advertisement

Opposition NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi sits on the committee, and says the UCP is delaying work to avoid a vote on the issue in the house, ignoring the democratic will of Albertans.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The committee was struck in early March to discuss the “Forever Canadian” petition after it was verified in December.

Committee chair and UCP backbencher Brandon Lunty says they’re going to work extremely hard and go through the proper process, but didn’t commit to a deadline Tuesday.

— More to come…

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices