Alberta’s ‘Forever Canadian’ petition leader says UCP stifling democratic process

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The former politician who gathered more than 456,000 signatures to keep Alberta in Canada says he watched firsthand the legislature committee tasked with its review stifle the democratic process.

Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier leading the Forever Canadian initiative, says he’s not surprised — but added it’s “bizarre” the committee, led by United Conservative members, shut down a proposal to soon hear from him directly.

Lukaszuk says the UCP is playing a “cynical political game” to give a separatist petition, currently gathering signatures, the leg up on putting their question on an October ballot.

UCP members voted against committing to wrapping up the committee’s work before the legislature rises in mid-May, saying they didn’t want to rush it.

1:58 ‘Forever Canadian’ petition organizer campaigns as separation sentiment grows

Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP government has urged that Alberta stay in Confederation but has also made it easier for groups to hold a referendum on quitting Canada by lowering the signature threshold.

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Opposition NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi sits on the committee, and says the UCP is delaying work to avoid a vote on the issue in the house, ignoring the democratic will of Albertans.

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The committee was struck in early March to discuss the “Forever Canadian” petition after it was verified in December.

Committee chair and UCP backbencher Brandon Lunty says they’re going to work extremely hard and go through the proper process, but didn’t commit to a deadline Tuesday.

— More to come…