B.C. municipal election 2022: Metchosin results

Voters in the southern Vancouver Island District of Metchosin will hit the polls in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor John Ranns is not seeking re-election and two sitting councillors are vying to replace him: Kyara Kahakauwila and Marie-Térèse Little. Incumbent Coun. Sharie Epp has reoffered, joining seven other candidates hoping to win one of four available seats.
Metchosin was incorporated as a district in 1984 in an effort to maintain its rural character. Today, it’s an area where wildlife is known to roam, where you won’t find any sidewalks and just a few streetlights.
Candidates
Mayor
Kyara Kahakauwila
Marie-Térèse Little
Council
Mark Atherton
Tamara Ballard
Shelly Donaldson
Sharie Epp (incumbent)
Steve Gray
Jay Shukin
Eric White
Leslie Zinger
Population of municipality
5,067
Boundary of the municipality
Metchosin is located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, between Sooke and Colwood and about 23 kilometres from Victoria.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
