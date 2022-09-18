Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Metchosin results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
A guard tower at the Correctional Service Canada's William Head Institution in the Greater Victoria municipality of Metchosin on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
A guard tower at the Correctional Service Canada's William Head Institution in the Greater Victoria municipality of Metchosin on Vancouver Island. Don Denton/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Voters in the southern Vancouver Island District of Metchosin will hit the polls in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor John Ranns is not seeking re-election and two sitting councillors are vying to replace him: Kyara Kahakauwila and Marie-Térèse Little. Incumbent Coun. Sharie Epp has reoffered, joining seven other candidates hoping to win one of four available seats.

Metchosin was incorporated as a district in 1984 in an effort to maintain its rural character. Today, it’s an area where wildlife is known to roam, where you won’t find any sidewalks and just a few streetlights.

Candidates

Mayor

Kyara Kahakauwila

Marie-Térèse Little

Council 

Mark Atherton

Tamara Ballard

Shelly Donaldson

Sharie Epp (incumbent)

Steve Gray

Jay Shukin

Eric White

Leslie Zinger

Population of municipality

5,067

Boundary of the municipality

Metchosin is located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, between Sooke and Colwood and about 23 kilometres from Victoria.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

