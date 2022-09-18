Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Wells results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Many of buildings in the Cariboo region District of Wells retain a gold rush-era charm. After a February byelection, Wells residents will cast their ballots once more for a new mayor and council in the October 2022 municipal election. View image in full screen
Many of buildings in the District of Wells retain a gold rush-era charm. After a February byelection, residents will cast their ballots once more for a new mayor and council in the October 2022 municipal election. Courtesy: District of Wells

Residents of Wells will cast their ballots in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15, choosing their next mayor and four councillors.

The small Cariboo-region district is fresh off the heels of a February byelection, which saw a former Quesnel councillor, Ed Coleman, take over from Gabe Fourchalk as mayor.

Fourchalk resigned in November 2021 citing a “perceived conflict of interest” due to his work as an equipment operator at Barkerville Gold Mines, which sought an expansion in the Wells area.

Coleman has won his seat again by acclamation.

Candidates

Mayor

Ed Coleman (acclaimed)

Council 

Sophie Fourchalk

Dorothea Funk (incumbent)

Jennifer Lewis (incumbent)

Shannon McDonagh (incumbent)

Joshua Trotter-Wanner

Dirk Van Stralen

Population of municipality

218 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Wells is located in central British Columbia, about 75 kilometres east of Quesnel on Highway 26.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

