B.C. municipal election 2022: Gibsons results

Residents of Gibsons will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Bill Beamish is not running again, leaving the seat open to challengers.
Candidates
Mayor
Leslie Thomson
Silas White
Phil Yeung
Council
David Croal
AnneMarie De Andrade
Desmond Delaney
Stafford Lumley
Blake MacLeod
Bob Morris
Greig Soohen
Christi Thompson
Population of municipality
4,758 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Gibsons is located on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, right across the Shoal Channel from Keats Island. It’s accessed via a ferry trip from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
