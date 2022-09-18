Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Gibsons results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Residents of Gibsons will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Bill Beamish is not running again, leaving the seat open to challengers.

Candidates

Mayor

Leslie Thomson

Silas White

Phil Yeung

Council 

David Croal

AnneMarie De Andrade

Desmond Delaney

Stafford Lumley

Blake MacLeod

Bob Morris

Greig Soohen

Christi Thompson

Population of municipality

4,758 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Gibsons is located on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, right across the Shoal Channel from Keats Island. It’s accessed via a ferry trip from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

