B.C. municipal election 2022: Powell River results

Powell River residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to choose their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor David Formosa was re-elected in 2018, defeating challenger Ronald Woznow by 55 per cent to 41.5 per cent.

Woznow has announced he will take another shot at the city’s top job.

Incumbent councillors Caroleann Leishman, Maggie Hathaway, Rob Southcott and Jim Palm were also re-elected in 2018 and joined by new councillors Cindy Elliott and George Doubt.

Candidates

Mayor

Maggie Hathaway (Margaret Hathaway)

CaroleAnn Leishman (Carole Ann Leishman)

Ron Woznow (Ronald Woznow)

Council

Earl Almeida

George W Doubt (Incumbent)

Cindy Elliott (Incumbent)

Bronwyn Gisborne

Glenn Holstine

Luke D Holuboch

Jason Hygaard

Trina Isakson

Cathy Korolek (Catherine Korolek)

Eli Leyland

Robin Murray

Jim Palm (James Palm) (Incumbent)

Todd Phillips

Michelle Riddle

Rob Southcott (Robert Southcott) (Incumbent)

Evan J Stocker

Roger Whittaker

Jen Zacher (Jennifer Zacher)

Referendum Questions for Powell River (City)

Are you in favour of the City of Powell River adopting “Fire Hall / Emergency Services Facility Loan Authorization Bylaw 2695, 2022”, to authorize the borrowing of a sum not to exceed seven and one half million dollars ($7,500,000), over a maximum term of 20 years, in order to finance the construction of a new fire hall / emergency services facility at the City’s Public Works Yard property located at 7160 Duncan Street?

Population of municipality (2021)

13,943

Boundary of the municipality

You can find Powell River on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, just over 100 kilometres from Sechelt.

