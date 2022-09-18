B.C. municipal election 2022: Powell River results

Powell River residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to choose their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor David Formosa was re-elected in 2018, defeating challenger Ronald Woznow by 55 per cent to 41.5 per cent.
Woznow has announced he will take another shot at the city’s top job.
Incumbent councillors Caroleann Leishman, Maggie Hathaway, Rob Southcott and Jim Palm were also re-elected in 2018 and joined by new councillors Cindy Elliott and George Doubt.
Candidates
Mayor
Maggie Hathaway (Margaret Hathaway)
CaroleAnn Leishman (Carole Ann Leishman)
Ron Woznow (Ronald Woznow)
Council
Earl Almeida
George W Doubt (Incumbent)
Cindy Elliott (Incumbent)
Bronwyn Gisborne
Glenn Holstine
Luke D Holuboch
Jason Hygaard
Trina Isakson
Cathy Korolek (Catherine Korolek)
Eli Leyland
Robin Murray
Jim Palm (James Palm) (Incumbent)
Todd Phillips
Michelle Riddle
Rob Southcott (Robert Southcott) (Incumbent)
Evan J Stocker
Roger Whittaker
Jen Zacher (Jennifer Zacher)
Referendum Questions for Powell River (City)
Are you in favour of the City of Powell River adopting “Fire Hall / Emergency Services Facility Loan Authorization Bylaw 2695, 2022”, to authorize the borrowing of a sum not to exceed seven and one half million dollars ($7,500,000), over a maximum term of 20 years, in order to finance the construction of a new fire hall / emergency services facility at the City’s Public Works Yard property located at 7160 Duncan Street?
Population of municipality (2021)
13,943
Boundary of the municipality
You can find Powell River on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, just over 100 kilometres from Sechelt.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
