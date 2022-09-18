B.C. municipal election 2022: Masset results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the village of Masset will not need to vote on Oct. 15 as their next mayor and council is running unopposed in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Sheri Disney has been declared the acclaimed mayor, taking over from Barry Pages, who will switch roles and join as a councillor. Bret Johnston will serve his third term as a councillor.

News reports from 2018 suggest the village previously struggled to find council candidates.

Candidates

Mayor

Sheri Disney (acclaimed)

Council

Terry Carty (incumbent)

Jim Currie (incumbent)

Bret Johnston (incumbent)

Barry Pages (served different)

Population of municipality

838 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The small fishing village of Masset is located on the northern tip of Haida Gwaii, right next to Naikoon Provincial Park.

