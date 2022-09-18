B.C. municipal election 2022: Surrey results

Residents of Surrey will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct 15.
Doug McCallum defeated Surrey First councillor Tom Gill and Bruce Hayne for the mayor’s seat in 2018, and is running again, albeit amid controversy.
McCallum has been charged with public mischief over claims he made about being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Save-On-Foods on Sept. 4, 2021.
He has accused a woman named Debi Johnstone of running over his foot as she was collecting signatures against the city’s transition to a municipal police force — one of McCallum’s main campaign promises in 2018. Johnstone denies any wrongdoing.
McCallum’s five-day trial is set to begin Oct. 31. His legal bills continue to be paid by Surrey taxpayers.
He has repeatedly denied all allegations.
Candidates
Mayor
Amrit Birring, People’s Council Surrey
Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal, United Surrey
Former MP, MLA and White Rock mayor Gordie Hogg, Surrey First
Coun. Brenda Locke, Surrey Connect Public Interest Association
Doug McCallum, Safe Surrey Coalition (incumbent)
Kuldip Pelia
Former MP and MLA Jinny Sims, Surrey Forward
John Wolanski
Council
Philip Aguirre
Linda Annis (incumbent)
Debra Antifaev
Ben Arcand
Harry Bains
Ramon Bandong
Shweta Bassi
Nicole Bennett
Mike Bose
Jeff B Bridge
Bilal Cheema
Tejnoor Cheema
Sargy Chima
Narima D Cruz
Nav Dhanoya
Andy Dhillon
Stuart Drysdale
Doug Elford (incumbent)
John Gibeau
Rina Gill
Laurie Guerra (incumbent)
Gordon G Hepner
Kiran K Hundal
Raman Jassar Kumar
Ramona Kaptyn
Joe Kennedy
Kristofor Kinney
Sam Kofalt
Pardeep K Kooner
Wil Kwok
Margarett Lange
June Liu
Paramjit S Malhi
Arsh Mander
Ajit Mehat
Bosco Misquitta
Mandeep Nagra (incumbent)
Paul Orazietti
Allison Patton (incumbent)
Kam Pawar
Steven Pettigrew (incumbent)
Theresa Pidcock
Rochelle Prasad
Zubeen Sahib
Manjeet S Sahota
Kulwinder Saini
Sebastian Sajda
Jasbir S Sandhu
Preet Sandhu
Kultar Singh
Rob Stutt
Julie E Tapley
Jody Toor
Mary-Em Waddington
Ming Zheng
Becky Zhou
Population of municipality
568,322 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The City of Surrey is located east of Delta, south of New Westminster and Coquitlam, and west of Langley. It’s B.C.’s second largest city by population and is expected to exceed Vancouver by 2041.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments