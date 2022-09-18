B.C. municipal election 2022: Surrey results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Surrey will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct 15.

Doug McCallum defeated Surrey First councillor Tom Gill and Bruce Hayne for the mayor’s seat in 2018, and is running again, albeit amid controversy.

McCallum has been charged with public mischief over claims he made about being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Save-On-Foods on Sept. 4, 2021.

He has accused a woman named Debi Johnstone of running over his foot as she was collecting signatures against the city’s transition to a municipal police force — one of McCallum’s main campaign promises in 2018. Johnstone denies any wrongdoing.

McCallum’s five-day trial is set to begin Oct. 31. His legal bills continue to be paid by Surrey taxpayers.

He has repeatedly denied all allegations.

Candidates

Mayor

Amrit Birring, People’s Council Surrey

Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal, United Surrey

Former MP, MLA and White Rock mayor Gordie Hogg, Surrey First

Coun. Brenda Locke, Surrey Connect Public Interest Association

Doug McCallum, Safe Surrey Coalition (incumbent)

Kuldip Pelia

Former MP and MLA Jinny Sims, Surrey Forward

John Wolanski

Council

Philip Aguirre

Linda Annis (incumbent)

Debra Antifaev

Ben Arcand

Harry Bains

Ramon Bandong

Shweta Bassi

Nicole Bennett

Mike Bose

Jeff B Bridge

Bilal Cheema

Tejnoor Cheema

Sargy Chima

Narima D Cruz

Nav Dhanoya

Andy Dhillon

Stuart Drysdale

Doug Elford (incumbent)

John Gibeau

Rina Gill

Laurie Guerra (incumbent)

Gordon G Hepner

Kiran K Hundal

Raman Jassar Kumar

Ramona Kaptyn

Joe Kennedy

Kristofor Kinney

Sam Kofalt

Pardeep K Kooner

Wil Kwok

Margarett Lange

June Liu

Paramjit S Malhi

Arsh Mander

Ajit Mehat

Bosco Misquitta

Mandeep Nagra (incumbent)

Paul Orazietti

Allison Patton (incumbent)

Kam Pawar

Steven Pettigrew (incumbent)

Theresa Pidcock

Rochelle Prasad

Zubeen Sahib

Manjeet S Sahota

Kulwinder Saini

Sebastian Sajda

Jasbir S Sandhu

Preet Sandhu

Kultar Singh

Rob Stutt

Julie E Tapley

Jody Toor

Mary-Em Waddington

Ming Zheng

Becky Zhou

Population of municipality

568,322 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The City of Surrey is located east of Delta, south of New Westminster and Coquitlam, and west of Langley. It’s B.C.’s second largest city by population and is expected to exceed Vancouver by 2041.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.