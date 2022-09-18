Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Qualicum Beach results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Qualicum Beach. View image in full screen
Qualicum Beach. Sharon Marsh

Residents of Qualicum Beach have two familiar faces running for mayor as they prepare to head to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Brian Wiese was elected mayor of Qualicum Beach in 2018, taking 56.5 per cent of the vote. He’ll now face off against councillor Teunis Westbroek in the mayoral campaign. Westbroek previously served as mayor of Qualicum Beach from 1999 to 2018 before running as a councillor in the previous election.

Candidates

Mayor

Teunis Westbroek

Brian S Wiese (Incumbent)

Council 

Stanley A Beech

Robert Filmer (Incumbent)

Scott C Harrison (Incumbent)

Peter Kent

Doreen MacKay-Dunn

John C Phillips

Anne Skipsey (Incumbent)

Petronella Vander Valk

Dave L Willie (David Lorne Willie)

Jean Young

Population of municipality

9,303 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Qualicum Beach is located on eastern Vancouver Island, about 13 kilometres from Parksville.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

