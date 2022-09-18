Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Highlands results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Highlands is a primarily residential community on the southern tip of Vancouver Island.
Highlands is a primarily residential community on the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

Voters in the District of Highlands will choose their next local government in the B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Kenneth Williams has been acclaimed as mayor, having faced no opposition. All six incumbent councillors have also re-offered.

Former councillors Marie Brotherston and Ken Brotherston are also hoping to return to the council table. Guy Brisebois has also tossed his hat in the ring.

Highlands is found northwest of Victoria. More than a third of its land is protected by municipal, regional and provincial parks.

Candidates

Mayor

Ken Williams (acclaimed)

Council 

Leslie Anderson (incumbent)

Ann Baird (incumbent)

Gord Baird (incumbent)

Guy Brisebois

Ken Brotherston

Marie Brotherston

Marcie McLean (incumbent)

Karel Roessingh (incumbent)

Rose Stanton (incumbent)

Population of municipality

2,482 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Northwest of Victoria and south of Brentwood Bay is where you’ll find Highlands, at the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

