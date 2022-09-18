B.C. municipal election 2022: Nanaimo results

Residents of Nanaimo will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
They have a wide assortment of candidates to choose from, with four in the mayoral race and 29 vying for one of eight councillor seats.
Incumbent Leonard Krog has reoffered as mayor, and is running against Tasha Brown, Agnes Provost and Brunie Brunie. Seven of eight sitting councillors are reoffering as well, and running against a handful of former councillors.
Nanaimo is a growing city whose population hovers around 100,000 people, built on the lands of the Snuneymuxw First Nation.
Candidates
Mayor
Tasha Brown
Brunie Brunie
Leonard E. Krog (incumbent)
Agnes Provost
Council
Jeff Annesley
Sheryl Armstrong (incumbent)
Ken Bennett
Don Bonner (incumbent)
Tyler Brown (incumbent)
Paul P. (Joseph Paul) Chapman
Hilary Eastmure
Ben Geselbracht (incumbent)
Nick Greer
Derek D. (Robert Derek) Hanna
Mike Hartlaub
Erin Hemmens (incumbent)
Gary Korpan
Jay Krishan
Shirley Lambrecht
Peter Lee
Zeni Maartman (incumbent)
Alan MacDonald
Paul Manly
Janice Perrino
Frank Pluta
Peter Poole
Michael Ribicic
Norman Smith
Robb Squire
Viraat B. (Balakrishna) Thammanna
Ian Thorpe (incumbent)
Corey Trinkwon
David Wang
Population of municipality
99,863
Boundary of the municipality
Nanaimo is located on southeastern Vancouver Island, right across the water from Gabriola Island. It’s situated between Nanoose Bay and Ladysmith, and is just over 100 kilometres from Victoria.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments