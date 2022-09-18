B.C. municipal election 2022: Nanaimo results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Nanaimo will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

They have a wide assortment of candidates to choose from, with four in the mayoral race and 29 vying for one of eight councillor seats.

Incumbent Leonard Krog has reoffered as mayor, and is running against Tasha Brown, Agnes Provost and Brunie Brunie. Seven of eight sitting councillors are reoffering as well, and running against a handful of former councillors.

Nanaimo is a growing city whose population hovers around 100,000 people, built on the lands of the Snuneymuxw First Nation.

Candidates

Mayor

Tasha Brown

Brunie Brunie

Leonard E. Krog (incumbent)

Agnes Provost

Council

Jeff Annesley

Sheryl Armstrong (incumbent)

Ken Bennett

Don Bonner (incumbent)

Tyler Brown (incumbent)

Paul P. (Joseph Paul) Chapman

Hilary Eastmure

Ben Geselbracht (incumbent)

Nick Greer

Derek D. (Robert Derek) Hanna

Mike Hartlaub

Erin Hemmens (incumbent)

Gary Korpan

Jay Krishan

Shirley Lambrecht

Peter Lee

Zeni Maartman (incumbent)

Alan MacDonald

Paul Manly

Janice Perrino

Frank Pluta

Peter Poole

Michael Ribicic

Norman Smith

Robb Squire

Viraat B. (Balakrishna) Thammanna

Ian Thorpe (incumbent)

Corey Trinkwon

David Wang

Population of municipality

99,863

Boundary of the municipality

Nanaimo is located on southeastern Vancouver Island, right across the water from Gabriola Island. It’s situated between Nanoose Bay and Ladysmith, and is just over 100 kilometres from Victoria.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.