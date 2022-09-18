B.C. municipal election 2022: North Cowichan results

Residents of North Cowichan will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to elect their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Al Siebring was elected mayor of North Cowichan in 2018 but will not be running for re-election. Four candidates have put their names forward, including councillors Rob Douglas and Rosalie Sawrie.
Candidates
Mayor
Rob Douglas
John Koury
Peter Morris
Rosalie Sawrie
Council
Christopher Justice (Incumbent)
Dana Arthurs
Joyce Behnsen
Charles Borg
Mike Caljouw
Elizabeth Croft
Joseph Enslow
Bruce Findlay
Chris Istace
Tek S Manhas (Incumbent)
Kate Marsh (Incumbent)
Adrienne Richards
Peter W Rusland
Christopher A Shaw
Debra Toporowski (Incumbent)
Population of municipality
31,990 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
North Cowichan is found at the southern end of Vancouver Island, just across the water from Salt Spring Island and just under 25 kilometres from Ladysmith.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
