Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: North Cowichan results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The District of North Cowichan. View image in full screen
The District of North Cowichan. Facebook/District of North Cowichan

Residents of North Cowichan will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to elect their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Al Siebring was elected mayor of North Cowichan in 2018 but will not be running for re-election. Four candidates have put their names forward, including councillors Rob Douglas and Rosalie Sawrie.

Candidates

Mayor

Rob Douglas

John Koury

Peter Morris

Rosalie Sawrie

Council 

Christopher Justice (Incumbent)

Dana Arthurs

Joyce Behnsen

Charles Borg

Mike Caljouw

Elizabeth Croft

Joseph Enslow

Bruce Findlay

Chris Istace

Tek S Manhas (Incumbent)

Kate Marsh (Incumbent)

Adrienne Richards

Peter W Rusland

Christopher A Shaw

Debra Toporowski (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

31,990 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

North Cowichan is found at the southern end of Vancouver Island, just across the water from Salt Spring Island and just under 25 kilometres from Ladysmith.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

