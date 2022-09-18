Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Warfield results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Warfield homes built by Cominco in 1938 in a unique architectural style are now referred to as "Mickey Mouse Town.". View image in full screen
Warfield homes built by Cominco in 1938 in a unique architectural style are now referred to as "Mickey Mouse Town.". Village of Warfield

Residents of Warfield will be voting on Oct. 15 for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Diane Langman decided not to seek re-election and has left the field open for two new faces; Erika Krest and Frank Marino.

Candidates

Mayor

Erika Krest

Frank Marino

Council 

Carolyn J Amantea

Trending Stories

Jaimie A Gage

Jim J Hill (Edward) (Incumbent)

Raymond M Masleck (Incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Fran Noone

Arlene Parkinson (Incumbent)

Deb Penner

Population of municipality

1,753 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Warfield is a small community in the West Kootenay region of southeastern B.C. It sits just west of Trail and east of Rossland on Highway 22.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagwarfield tagwarfield election tagWarfield B.C. tagWarfield election 2022 tagWarfield election results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers