B.C. municipal election 2022: Warfield results

Residents of Warfield will be voting on Oct. 15 for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Diane Langman decided not to seek re-election and has left the field open for two new faces; Erika Krest and Frank Marino.
Candidates
Mayor
Erika Krest
Frank Marino
Council
Carolyn J Amantea
Jaimie A Gage
Jim J Hill (Edward) (Incumbent)
Raymond M Masleck (Incumbent)
Fran Noone
Arlene Parkinson (Incumbent)
Deb Penner
Population of municipality
1,753 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The Village of Warfield is a small community in the West Kootenay region of southeastern B.C. It sits just west of Trail and east of Rossland on Highway 22.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
