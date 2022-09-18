B.C. municipal election 2022: Warfield results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Warfield will be voting on Oct. 15 for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Diane Langman decided not to seek re-election and has left the field open for two new faces; Erika Krest and Frank Marino.

Candidates

Mayor

Erika Krest

Frank Marino

Council

Carolyn J Amantea

Jaimie A Gage

Jim J Hill (Edward) (Incumbent)

Raymond M Masleck (Incumbent)

Fran Noone

Arlene Parkinson (Incumbent)

Deb Penner

Population of municipality

1,753 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Warfield is a small community in the West Kootenay region of southeastern B.C. It sits just west of Trail and east of Rossland on Highway 22.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.