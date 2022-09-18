B.C. municipal election 2022: Township of Langley results

Constituents in the Township of Langley will elect a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election in October.
The mayoral race in this Metro Vancouver municipality is one to watch, with former MLA and cabinet minister Rich Coleman aiming to succeed Jack Froese, who did not reoffer. Coleman will compete for the top job against veteran former councillor Michelle Sparrow, and sitting councillors Blair Whitmarsh and Eric Woodward.
There are 28 candidates vying for the eight remaining seats at the council table, four of whom are incumbents.
The township lies on the traditional territories of the q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), Máthkwi (Matsqui), and se’mya’me (Semiahmoo) First Nations, and was incorporated in Fort Langley in 1873. It describes itself as one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Metro Vancouver.
Candidates
Mayor
Rich Coleman
Michelle Sparrow
Blair Whitmarsh
Eric Woodward
Council
Petrina Arnason (incumbent)
Tim Baillie
Scott Cameron
Michael Chang
AJ (Anuraj Singh) Cheema
Rebecca Darnell
James Delorme
Stephen Dinesen
Steve Ferguson (incumbent)
Brittany Gardner
Sukhman Gill
Alex Joehl
Margaret Kunst (incumbent)
Cathy MacDonald
Barb Martens
Karen Moraes
Sierra Pilcher
Carey Poitras
Michael Pratt
Kam Respondek
Kim Richter (incumbent)
Robert Rindt
Carlos L. Suarez Rubio
Navin H. Takhar (Harpreet Navin S. Takhar)
Teresa Townsley
Misty Van Popta
Tony Ward
Gerald Wartak
Population of municipality
132,603
Boundary of the municipality
The Township of Langley is situated in the Fraser Valley, east of Surrey and west of Abbotsford. Its boundaries surround the City of Langley to the east.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
