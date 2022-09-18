B.C. municipal election 2022: Township of Langley results

Send this page to someone via email

Constituents in the Township of Langley will elect a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election in October.

The mayoral race in this Metro Vancouver municipality is one to watch, with former MLA and cabinet minister Rich Coleman aiming to succeed Jack Froese, who did not reoffer. Coleman will compete for the top job against veteran former councillor Michelle Sparrow, and sitting councillors Blair Whitmarsh and Eric Woodward.

There are 28 candidates vying for the eight remaining seats at the council table, four of whom are incumbents.

The township lies on the traditional territories of the q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), Máthkwi (Matsqui), and se’mya’me (Semiahmoo) First Nations, and was incorporated in Fort Langley in 1873. It describes itself as one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Metro Vancouver.

Candidates

Mayor

Rich Coleman

Story continues below advertisement

Michelle Sparrow

Blair Whitmarsh

Eric Woodward

Council

Petrina Arnason (incumbent)

Tim Baillie

Scott Cameron

Michael Chang

AJ (Anuraj Singh) Cheema

Rebecca Darnell

James Delorme

Stephen Dinesen

Steve Ferguson (incumbent)

Brittany Gardner

Sukhman Gill

Alex Joehl

Margaret Kunst (incumbent)

Cathy MacDonald

Barb Martens

Karen Moraes

Sierra Pilcher

Carey Poitras

Michael Pratt

Story continues below advertisement

Kam Respondek

Kim Richter (incumbent)

Robert Rindt

Carlos L. Suarez Rubio

Navin H. Takhar (Harpreet Navin S. Takhar)

Teresa Townsley

Misty Van Popta

Tony Ward

Gerald Wartak

Population of municipality

132,603

Boundary of the municipality

The Township of Langley is situated in the Fraser Valley, east of Surrey and west of Abbotsford. Its boundaries surround the City of Langley to the east.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.