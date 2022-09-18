B.C. municipal election 2022: Greenwood results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Greenwood will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Ed Smith resigned in February 2020 for health reasons, and died a year later at the age of 77. Barry Noll took over, and is running in this election.

Candidates

Mayor

John A Bolt

Barry Noll (Incumbent)

Council

Mike K Goddard

Carolina M Hopkins

Clint J Huisman

Jessica L McLean

Jim R Nathorst (Incumbent)

Gerry C Shaw

Gary R Stewart

Doug Y Teramoto

Population of municipality

702 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Greenwood can be found in southeastern B.C., along the Crowsnest Highway and about 40 kilometres from Grand Forks. It is the smallest incorporated city in Canada.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.