B.C. municipal election 2022: Greenwood results

Residents of Greenwood will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Ed Smith resigned in February 2020 for health reasons, and died a year later at the age of 77. Barry Noll took over, and is running in this election.
Candidates
Mayor
John A Bolt
Barry Noll (Incumbent)
Council
Mike K Goddard
Carolina M Hopkins
Clint J Huisman
Jessica L McLean
Jim R Nathorst (Incumbent)
Gerry C Shaw
Gary R Stewart
Doug Y Teramoto
Population of municipality
702 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Greenwood can be found in southeastern B.C., along the Crowsnest Highway and about 40 kilometres from Grand Forks. It is the smallest incorporated city in Canada.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
