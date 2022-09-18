B.C. municipal election 2022: North Saanich results

North Saanich voters will have a new mayor and council after casting their ballots in the 2022 B.C. municipal election. The district north of the B.C. capital has one mayor and six councillors.
Current Mayor Geoff Orr did not reoffer, and the race to replace him includes veteran councillor, Murray Weisenberger, and newcomers Nancy Borden and Peter Jones. Borden served as a school trustee for District 63 in 2014, while Jones is president of the Dean Park Estates Community Association.
There are 13 councillor candidates, including three incumbents.
North Saanich exists on the traditional territories of the W̱SÁNEĆ people. The district is home to Victoria International Airport and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal.
Mayor
Nancy E. Borden
Peter Jones
Murray Weisenberger
Council
Sanjiv Shrivastava
Phil DiBattista
Erin Giesbrecht
Tara Keeping
Jack McClintock (incumbent)
Irene McConkey
Morgan Mikkelsen
Jon Rennison
Terrie Rolph
Brett Smyth (incumbent)
Celia Stock (incumbent)
Maya Tse-Cotton (Bonnie Maya Tse)
Majid Varasteh
Population of municipality
12,235
Just south of Sidney is where you’ll find North Saanich, about 23 kilometres north of Victoria.
