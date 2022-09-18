B.C. municipal election 2022: North Saanich results

Send this page to someone via email

North Saanich voters will have a new mayor and council after casting their ballots in the 2022 B.C. municipal election. The district north of the B.C. capital has one mayor and six councillors.

Current Mayor Geoff Orr did not reoffer, and the race to replace him includes veteran councillor, Murray Weisenberger, and newcomers Nancy Borden and Peter Jones. Borden served as a school trustee for District 63 in 2014, while Jones is president of the Dean Park Estates Community Association.

There are 13 councillor candidates, including three incumbents.

North Saanich exists on the traditional territories of the W̱SÁNEĆ people. The district is home to Victoria International Airport and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal.

Candidates

Mayor

Nancy E. Borden

Peter Jones

Murray Weisenberger

Council

Sanjiv Shrivastava

Phil DiBattista

Erin Giesbrecht

Tara Keeping

Jack McClintock (incumbent)

Irene McConkey

Morgan Mikkelsen

Jon Rennison

Terrie Rolph

Brett Smyth (incumbent)

Celia Stock (incumbent)

Maya Tse-Cotton (Bonnie Maya Tse)

Majid Varasteh

Population of municipality

12,235

Just south of Sidney is where you’ll find North Saanich, about 23 kilometres north of Victoria.

