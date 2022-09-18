B.C. municipal election 2022: Lions Bay results

Residents of the Village of Lions Bay will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Ron McLaughlin is among the five contenders for the top job after he won by acclimation in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Ken Berry
Chris Hill
Tamara Leger
Ron McLaughlin (incumbent)
Council
Neville Abbott
Fred Bain
Norm Barmeier
Michael Broughton
Tanya Cosgrave
Jaime Cunliffe
Nicole Lund
Marcus Reuter
Population of municipality
1,390 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
If you drive past West Vancouver on your way to Squamish and Whistler, you’ll go through Lions Bay along the Sea to Sky Highway. The Howe Sound community is about 12 kilometres north of Horseshoe Bay.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
