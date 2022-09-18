Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Lions Bay results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Lions Bay.
Lions Bay. File photo

Residents of the Village of Lions Bay will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Ron McLaughlin is among the five contenders for the top job after he won by acclimation in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Ken Berry

Chris Hill

Tamara Leger

Ron McLaughlin (incumbent)

Council 

Neville Abbott

Fred Bain

Norm Barmeier

Michael Broughton

Tanya Cosgrave

Jaime Cunliffe

Nicole Lund

Marcus Reuter

Population of municipality

1,390 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

If you drive past West Vancouver on your way to Squamish and Whistler, you’ll go through Lions Bay along the Sea to Sky Highway. The Howe Sound community is about 12 kilometres north of Horseshoe Bay.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

