B.C. municipal election 2022: Richmond results

Residents of Richmond will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Incumbent Mayor Malcolm Brodie is running again in this election. He cruised to easy re-election in 2018, winning more than 64 per cent of the vote
Candidates
Mayor
Malcolm D Brodie (Incumbent)
Wei Ping Chen
John B Roston
Council
Chak K Au (Incumbent)
Adil M Awan
Chai Y Chung
Derek W Dang
Carol Day (Incumbent)
Jerome J Dickey
Evan F Dunfee
Mohamud Ali A Farah
Laura C Gillanders
Bill Han (Hai Han)
Kash Heed (Kashmir Heed)
Sunny K Ho
Andy W Hobbs (Andrew William Hobbs) (Incumbent)
Mark D Lee
Alexa T Loo (Incumbent)
Bill B McNulty (William Brian McNulty) (Incumbent)
Rahim Othman (Abdulrahim Othman)
Dennis R Page
Keefer A Pelech
Jasmine Y Piao
Sheldon W Starrett
Jack J Trovato (Gabriel Joaquin Trovato)
Michael A Wolfe RITE Richmond (Incumbent)
Elsa S Wong
Fipe V Wong
Eric Yung R
Melissa Zhang (Yong Hong Zhang)
Population of municipality
209,937 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The City of Richmond is a suburb located south of Vancouver, looking out to the Salish Sea.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
