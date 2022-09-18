B.C. municipal election 2022: Richmond results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Richmond will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Malcolm Brodie is running again in this election. He cruised to easy re-election in 2018, winning more than 64 per cent of the vote

Candidates

Mayor

Malcolm D Brodie (Incumbent)

Wei Ping Chen

John B Roston

Council

Chak K Au (Incumbent)

Adil M Awan

Chai Y Chung

Derek W Dang

Carol Day (Incumbent)

Jerome J Dickey

Evan F Dunfee

Mohamud Ali A Farah

Laura C Gillanders

Bill Han (Hai Han)

Kash Heed (Kashmir Heed)

Sunny K Ho

Andy W Hobbs (Andrew William Hobbs) (Incumbent)

Mark D Lee

Alexa T Loo (Incumbent)

Bill B McNulty (William Brian McNulty) (Incumbent)

Rahim Othman (Abdulrahim Othman)

Dennis R Page

Keefer A Pelech

Jasmine Y Piao

Sheldon W Starrett

Jack J Trovato (Gabriel Joaquin Trovato)

Michael A Wolfe RITE Richmond (Incumbent)

Elsa S Wong

Fipe V Wong

Eric Yung R

Melissa Zhang (Yong Hong Zhang)

Population of municipality

209,937 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The City of Richmond is a suburb located south of Vancouver, looking out to the Salish Sea.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.