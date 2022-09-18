Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Salmo results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Welcome sign in Salmo, B.C. View image in full screen
Welcome sign in Salmo, B.C. Wikimedia Commons user Andybremner2012

Residents of Salmo will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Diana Lockwood is seeking a second term as mayor in a head-to-head against current councillor Jonathon Heatlie.

Candidates

Mayor

Jonathon Heatlie

Diana Lockwood (Incumbent)

Council 

Melanie Cox

Jennifer Lins (Incumbent)

Kenzie Neil

Todd Wallace (Gordon Todd Wallace)

Anne Williams

Population of municipality

1,140 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find the Village of Salmo on the Salmo River in B.C.’s West Kootenay region. It’s located where the Crowsnest and the Nelson Nelway Highway meet.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

