B.C. municipal election 2022: Salmo results

Residents of Salmo will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Diana Lockwood is seeking a second term as mayor in a head-to-head against current councillor Jonathon Heatlie.
Candidates
Mayor
Jonathon Heatlie
Diana Lockwood (Incumbent)
Council
Melanie Cox
Jennifer Lins (Incumbent)
Kenzie Neil
Todd Wallace (Gordon Todd Wallace)
Anne Williams
Population of municipality
1,140 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
You’ll find the Village of Salmo on the Salmo River in B.C.’s West Kootenay region. It’s located where the Crowsnest and the Nelson Nelway Highway meet.
