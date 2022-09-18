Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Coldstream results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
An aerial view of the pier on Kalamalka Lake, along with part of Coldstream. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the pier on Kalamalka Lake, along with part of Coldstream. Global News

Residents of Coldstream, located at the northern end of beautiful Kalamalka Lake, will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election — but not their mayor, as that’s already been decided.

In the 2018 municipal election, incumbent Jim Garlick was re-elected as mayor for a fourth term with 83.7 per cent of the vote. His only challenger, Bill Firman, was well behind at 16.2 per cent.

For this election, though, Garlick is seeking election as a councillor, not mayor.

And with only one person running for mayor, Ruth Hoyte was acclaimed in early September after the nomination deadline closed.

Candidates

Mayor

Ruth Hoyte (acclaimed)

Council 

Pat Cochrane (incumbent)

Alex Dantzer

Doug Dirk (incumbent)

Jim Garlick

Stephanie Hoffman (incumbent)

Don Jefcoat

Jeremy Levy

John Myhill

Simone Runyan

Jeff Stevenson

Glen Taylor (incumbent)

Population of municipality

11,171 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Coldstream is found in the Okanagan Valley, just a short drive from Vernon. The district municipality sits at the northern end of Kalamalka Lake.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

