B.C. municipal election 2022: Coldstream results

Residents of Coldstream, located at the northern end of beautiful Kalamalka Lake, will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election — but not their mayor, as that’s already been decided.

In the 2018 municipal election, incumbent Jim Garlick was re-elected as mayor for a fourth term with 83.7 per cent of the vote. His only challenger, Bill Firman, was well behind at 16.2 per cent.

For this election, though, Garlick is seeking election as a councillor, not mayor.

And with only one person running for mayor, Ruth Hoyte was acclaimed in early September after the nomination deadline closed.

Candidates

Mayor

Ruth Hoyte (acclaimed)

Council

Pat Cochrane (incumbent)

Alex Dantzer

Doug Dirk (incumbent)

Jim Garlick

Stephanie Hoffman (incumbent)

Don Jefcoat

Jeremy Levy

John Myhill

Simone Runyan

Jeff Stevenson

Glen Taylor (incumbent)

Population of municipality

11,171 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Coldstream is found in the Okanagan Valley, just a short drive from Vernon. The district municipality sits at the northern end of Kalamalka Lake.

