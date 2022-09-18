B.C. municipal election 2022: Creston results

Creston residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Ron Toyota won 43.51 per cent of the vote in 2018, defeating challenger Bill Hutchinson. He is not running again.
Jen Comer, Arnold DeBoon, Jim Elford, Jim Karountzos, Ellen Tzakis and Karen Unruh were elected councillors of Creston in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Arnold F DeBoon
Nora Maddocks
James (Jim) Rota
Council
Monique Arès
Keith Baldwin (incumbent)
Greg Banbury (Gregory Banbury)
Amber Bartlett
Denise Dumas
Norm Eisler (incumbent)
Jim Elford (James Elford) (incumbent)
Richard Howes
Elizabeth Ireland
Scott Irwin
Anthony Mondia
Adriana Snashall
Ursula Waslovich
Population of municipality
5,583 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Creston is a town in the Kootenays located a short distance from the U.S. border, and about 100 kilometres from Cranbrook.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments