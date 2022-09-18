Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Creston results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Town of Creston municipal offices. View image in full screen
The Town of Creston municipal offices. Town of Creston.

Creston residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Ron Toyota won 43.51 per cent of the vote in 2018, defeating challenger Bill Hutchinson. He is not running again.

Jen Comer, Arnold DeBoon, Jim Elford, Jim Karountzos, Ellen Tzakis and Karen Unruh were elected councillors of Creston in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Arnold F DeBoon

Nora Maddocks

James (Jim) Rota

Council 

Monique Arès

Keith Baldwin (incumbent)

Greg Banbury (Gregory Banbury)

Amber Bartlett

Denise Dumas

Norm Eisler (incumbent)

Jim Elford (James Elford) (incumbent)

Richard Howes

Elizabeth Ireland

Scott Irwin

Anthony Mondia

Adriana Snashall

Ursula Waslovich

Population of municipality

5,583 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Creston is a town in the Kootenays located a short distance from the U.S. border, and about 100 kilometres from Cranbrook.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

