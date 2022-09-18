B.C. municipal election 2022: Port McNeill results

Residents of Port McNeill on Vancouver Island will be heading to the polls to elect a mayor and four councillors on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Mayor Gaby Wickstrom is running for re-election after her win in 2018, where she captured more than 55 per cent of the vote against two challengers.
Candidates
Mayor
James Furney
Gaby Wickstrom (incumbent)
Council
Ann-Maria Baron (incumbent)
Barbara Bonnell
Michelle Carson
Stephanie Coe
Shelley Downey (incumbent)
Dawn Harilstad
Leighann Ruel
Population of municipality
2,356 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Port McNeill is located on Vancouver Island’s northern coast, about 45 kilometres from Port Hardy.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
