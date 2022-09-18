Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Port McNeill results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Port McNeill, B.C. View image in full screen
Port McNeill, B.C. Deborah Wachter/Facebook

Residents of Port McNeill on Vancouver Island will be heading to the polls to elect a mayor and four councillors on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Gaby Wickstrom is running for re-election after her win in 2018, where she captured more than 55 per cent of the vote against two challengers.

Candidates

Mayor

James Furney

Gaby Wickstrom (incumbent)

Council 

Trending Stories

Ann-Maria Baron (incumbent)

Barbara Bonnell

Michelle Carson

Stephanie Coe

Story continues below advertisement

Shelley Downey (incumbent)

Dawn Harilstad

Leighann Ruel

Population of municipality

2,356 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port McNeill is located on Vancouver Island’s northern coast, about 45 kilometres from Port Hardy.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagPort McNeill tagport mcneill election tagPort McNeill electiion 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers