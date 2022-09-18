B.C. municipal election 2022: Port McNeill results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Port McNeill on Vancouver Island will be heading to the polls to elect a mayor and four councillors on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Gaby Wickstrom is running for re-election after her win in 2018, where she captured more than 55 per cent of the vote against two challengers.

Candidates

Mayor

James Furney

Gaby Wickstrom (incumbent)

Council

Ann-Maria Baron (incumbent)

Barbara Bonnell

Michelle Carson

Stephanie Coe

Shelley Downey (incumbent)

Dawn Harilstad

Leighann Ruel

Population of municipality

2,356 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port McNeill is located on Vancouver Island’s northern coast, about 45 kilometres from Port Hardy.

