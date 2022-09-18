B.C. municipal election 2022: Fruitvale results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Fruitvale, a community of 2,000 people located near Trail, will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election — but not mayor, as that’s already been decided.

In the 2018 municipal election, Stephen Morissette won 75 per cent of the vote to defeat incumbent Patricia Cecchini in the mayor’s race. Morissette, a former councillor, gathered 595 votes, with 196 people voting for Cecchini.

This year, Morisette was acclaimed, as no other challenger submitted their name prior to the nomination deadline in early September.

In all, 37 mayors in B.C. won by acclamation this year.

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Morissette (acclaimed)

Council

Catherine A. Ellison

Carrie A. Farnum

Vickie Fitzpatrick (incumbent)

Lindsay Kenny (incumbent)

Jennifer R. Krause

Julia A. Mason

Wes P. Startup

Bill M. Wenman (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,958 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Fruitvale is located in B.C.’s West Kootenay region, about 15 kilometres from Trail and a short distance from the Canada-U.S. border.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.