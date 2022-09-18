B.C. municipal election 2022: Delta results

Residents of Delta will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Incumbent mayor George Harvie was first elected in 2018 and is running for re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
George Harvie (incumbent)
Joginder Randhawa
Peter van der Velden
Council
Maha Balakumar
Rod Binder
Daniel Boisvert
Duncan Callander
Jessie Dosanjh
Matt Graves
Alicia Guichon (incumbent)
Julien Jacques
Jennifer Johal
Moneca Kolvyn
Dylan Kruger (incumbent)
Brian Read
Stephan Sun
Pamela Swanigan
Population of municipality
108,455 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Delta is a city that encompasses a number of communities: North Delta, Tsawwassen and Ladner. They’re located south of the Fraser River, across from Richmond. Tsawwassen shares a border with Point Roberts, which is in the United States.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
