Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Delta results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Ships are loaded with coal at terminals in Delta, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Ships are loaded with coal at terminals in Delta, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Residents of Delta will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent mayor George Harvie was first elected in 2018 and is running for re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

George Harvie (incumbent)

Joginder Randhawa

Peter van der Velden

Council 

Maha Balakumar

Rod Binder

Daniel Boisvert

Trending Stories

Duncan Callander

Jessie Dosanjh

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Graves

Alicia Guichon (incumbent)

Julien Jacques

Jennifer Johal

Moneca Kolvyn

Dylan Kruger (incumbent)

Brian Read

Stephan Sun

Pamela Swanigan

Population of municipality

108,455 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Delta is a city that encompasses a number of communities: North Delta, Tsawwassen and Ladner. They’re located south of the Fraser River, across from Richmond. Tsawwassen shares a border with Point Roberts, which is in the United States.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagDelta tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagdelta election tagDelta election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers