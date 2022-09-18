B.C. municipal election 2022: Delta results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Delta will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent mayor George Harvie was first elected in 2018 and is running for re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

George Harvie (incumbent)

Joginder Randhawa

Peter van der Velden

Council

Maha Balakumar

Rod Binder

Daniel Boisvert

Duncan Callander

Jessie Dosanjh

Matt Graves

Alicia Guichon (incumbent)

Julien Jacques

Jennifer Johal

Moneca Kolvyn

Dylan Kruger (incumbent)

Brian Read

Stephan Sun

Pamela Swanigan

Population of municipality

108,455 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Delta is a city that encompasses a number of communities: North Delta, Tsawwassen and Ladner. They’re located south of the Fraser River, across from Richmond. Tsawwassen shares a border with Point Roberts, which is in the United States.

