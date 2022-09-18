Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Merritt results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Melissa Boden - Merritt. View image in full screen
Melissa Boden - Merritt. Melissa Boden

Merritt residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Linda Brown was elected mayor in 2018 and will face three new political opponents as she runs for re-election, including two former councillors.

Only two councillors are seeking re-election among the six available seats.

Candidates

Mayor

Mike Bhangu

Linda A Brown (Incumbent)

Michael G Goetz

Tony Luck

Council 

Jay Barley

Story continues below advertisement

Yvette M Baxter

Michael Behrens

Trending Stories

Darrel Brooks

Wendy Charney

Dana J Egan

Adam A Etchart (Incumbent)

Mary P Fleury

Norma J Littleton

Claire L Newman

Manuel Olguin

Deanna J Palmgren

Brian W Peterson

Paul Petroczi

MJ Phillips

Susan M Roline

Melvina L White (Incumbent)

Derry A Wooden

Population of municipality

7,051 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located in the Nicola Valley, Merritt sits right on the Nicola River, about 90 kilometres from Kamloops.

Story continues below advertisement

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagMerritt tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagMerritt election tagMerritt election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers