B.C. municipal election 2022: Merritt results

Merritt residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Linda Brown was elected mayor in 2018 and will face three new political opponents as she runs for re-election, including two former councillors.

Only two councillors are seeking re-election among the six available seats.

Candidates

Mayor

Mike Bhangu

Linda A Brown (Incumbent)

Michael G Goetz

Tony Luck

Council

Jay Barley

Yvette M Baxter

Michael Behrens

Darrel Brooks

Wendy Charney

Dana J Egan

Adam A Etchart (Incumbent)

Mary P Fleury

Norma J Littleton

Claire L Newman

Manuel Olguin

Deanna J Palmgren

Brian W Peterson

Paul Petroczi

MJ Phillips

Susan M Roline

Melvina L White (Incumbent)

Derry A Wooden

Population of municipality

7,051 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located in the Nicola Valley, Merritt sits right on the Nicola River, about 90 kilometres from Kamloops.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.