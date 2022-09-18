B.C. municipal election 2022: Merritt results

Merritt residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Linda Brown was elected mayor in 2018 and will face three new political opponents as she runs for re-election, including two former councillors.
Only two councillors are seeking re-election among the six available seats.
Candidates
Mayor
Mike Bhangu
Linda A Brown (Incumbent)
Michael G Goetz
Tony Luck
Council
Jay Barley
Yvette M Baxter
Michael Behrens
Darrel Brooks
Wendy Charney
Dana J Egan
Adam A Etchart (Incumbent)
Mary P Fleury
Norma J Littleton
Claire L Newman
Manuel Olguin
Deanna J Palmgren
Brian W Peterson
Paul Petroczi
MJ Phillips
Susan M Roline
Melvina L White (Incumbent)
Derry A Wooden
Population of municipality
7,051 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Located in the Nicola Valley, Merritt sits right on the Nicola River, about 90 kilometres from Kamloops.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments