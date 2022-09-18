Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Northern Rockies results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Fort Nelson, B.C. View image in full screen
Fort Nelson, B.C. Ryan Dickie

The community of Northern Rockies will be voting on Oct. 15 for a mayor and six councillors for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Residents will be casting ballots for either incumbent Mayor Gary Foster or his challenger, Rob Fraser.

Foster was elected in 2018 when he captured more than 63 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Mayor

Gary Foster (incumbent)

Rob Fraser

Council 

Kyle Andrews (incumbent)

Leslie Dickie

Brenda Enax

Kanina Fulton

Lorraine Gerwing (incumbent)

Kristi Leer

Fred McLachlan

John Roper (incumbent)

Danny Soles (incumbent)

Jeff Thompson

Population of municipality

3,947 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality lies in B.C.’s northeast corner, encompassing the community of Fort Nelson and others.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

