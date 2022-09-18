B.C. municipal election 2022: Northern Rockies results

The community of Northern Rockies will be voting on Oct. 15 for a mayor and six councillors for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Residents will be casting ballots for either incumbent Mayor Gary Foster or his challenger, Rob Fraser.
Foster was elected in 2018 when he captured more than 63 per cent of the vote.
Candidates
Mayor
Gary Foster (incumbent)
Rob Fraser
Council
Kyle Andrews (incumbent)
Leslie Dickie
Brenda Enax
Kanina Fulton
Lorraine Gerwing (incumbent)
Kristi Leer
Fred McLachlan
John Roper (incumbent)
Danny Soles (incumbent)
Jeff Thompson
Population of municipality
3,947 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality lies in B.C.’s northeast corner, encompassing the community of Fort Nelson and others.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments