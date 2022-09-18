Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Pitt Meadows results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Pitt Meadows. View image in full screen
Pitt Meadows. Rebecca Morrill

Residents of Pitt Meadows will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Bill Dingwall is not running again, and his replacement has already been determined as Coun. Nicole MacDonald by acclimation.

Candidates

Mayor

Nicole MacDonald (acclaimed)

Council 

Bryce Casidy

Tracy Elke (Miyashita)

Janis Elkerton

Trending Stories

Alison Evans

Mike Hayes

Don Jolley

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Manion (Michael Manion)

Bob Meachen

Gwen O’Connell

Jag Parmar

Brad Perrie

Population of municipality

19,146 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Pitt Meadows lies on the eastern shore of the Pitt River, and the north side of the Fraser River, across the water from Port Coquitlam and Surrey in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagPitt Meadows tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagpitt meadows election tagpitt meadows election results tagPitt Meadows election results 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers