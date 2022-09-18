B.C. municipal election 2022: Pitt Meadows results

Residents of Pitt Meadows will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Bill Dingwall is not running again, and his replacement has already been determined as Coun. Nicole MacDonald by acclimation.
Candidates
Mayor
Nicole MacDonald (acclaimed)
Council
Bryce Casidy
Tracy Elke (Miyashita)
Janis Elkerton
Trending Stories
Alison Evans
Mike Hayes
Don Jolley
Mike Manion (Michael Manion)
Bob Meachen
Gwen O’Connell
Jag Parmar
Brad Perrie
Population of municipality
19,146 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Pitt Meadows lies on the eastern shore of the Pitt River, and the north side of the Fraser River, across the water from Port Coquitlam and Surrey in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments