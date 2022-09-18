B.C. municipal election 2022: Pitt Meadows results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Pitt Meadows will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Bill Dingwall is not running again, and his replacement has already been determined as Coun. Nicole MacDonald by acclimation.

Candidates

Mayor

Nicole MacDonald (acclaimed)

Council

Bryce Casidy

Tracy Elke (Miyashita)

Janis Elkerton

Alison Evans

Mike Hayes

Don Jolley

Mike Manion (Michael Manion)

Bob Meachen

Gwen O’Connell

Jag Parmar

Brad Perrie

Population of municipality

19,146 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Pitt Meadows lies on the eastern shore of the Pitt River, and the north side of the Fraser River, across the water from Port Coquitlam and Surrey in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.