B.C. municipal election 2022: Pouce Coupe results

Residents of the small Village of Pouce Coupe will elect their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Its incumbent mayoral candidate, Lorraine Michetti, won a byelection in 2016 and was acclaimed in the general election two years later. She’s up against former mayor William Plowright, who stepped away from the job in December 2015 due to personal and health issues, and Danielle Veach, who was elected as a councillor in a byelection and sworn in last October.

Pouce Coupe’s three remaining councillors are all seeking re-election.

The village south of Dawson Creek is known for its agriculture and petroleum industries. According to Statistics Canada, it has seen a slight population decline since 2016.

Candidates

Mayor

Edmond Boyer

Lorraine Michetti (incumbent)

William Plowright

Danielle Veach

Council

Marlene Hebert (incumbent)

Raymond Johnston

Richard Mineault

Kurtis Rabel

Barbara Smith (incumbent)

James Wall

Marcel Woodill (incumbent)

Population of municipality

762

Boundary of the municipality

Pouce Coupe is located in B.C.’s northeast region, just south of Dawson Creek.

