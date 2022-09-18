Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Pouce Coupe results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Village of Pouce Coupe is a member of the Peace River Regional District, located found southeast of Dawson Creek. View image in full screen
The Village of Pouce Coupe is a member of the Peace River Regional District, located found southeast of Dawson Creek. Village of Pouce Coupe

Residents of the small Village of Pouce Coupe will elect their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Its incumbent mayoral candidate, Lorraine Michetti, won a byelection in 2016 and was acclaimed in the general election two years later. She’s up against former mayor William Plowright, who stepped away from the job in December 2015 due to personal and health issues, and Danielle Veach, who was elected as a councillor in a byelection and sworn in last October.

Pouce Coupe’s three remaining councillors are all seeking re-election.

The village south of Dawson Creek is known for its agriculture and petroleum industries. According to Statistics Canada, it has seen a slight population decline since 2016.

Candidates

Trending Stories

Mayor

Edmond Boyer

Story continues below advertisement

Lorraine Michetti (incumbent)

William Plowright

Danielle Veach

Council 

Marlene Hebert (incumbent)

Raymond Johnston

Richard Mineault

Kurtis Rabel

Barbara Smith (incumbent)

James Wall

Marcel Woodill (incumbent)

Population of municipality

762

Boundary of the municipality

Pouce Coupe is located in B.C.’s northeast region, just south of Dawson Creek.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagPouce Coupe tagpouce coupe election tagpouce coupe election results tagPouce Coupe election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers