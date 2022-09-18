B.C. municipal election 2022: Saanich results

Residents in Saanich will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Voters will be deciding on a mayoral position as well as eight councillors.
Mayor Fred Haynes is looking to build off his 2018 win, where he captured more than 47 per cent of the ballots against three other candidates.
Candidates
Mayor
Fred Haynes (incumbent)
Dean Murdock
Council
Trevor Barry
Susan Brice (incumbent)
Judy Brownoff (incumbent)
Kathleen Burton
Nathalie Chambers (incumbent)
Bianca Chu
Zac de Vries (incumbent)
Karen Harper (incumbent)
Sasha Izard
J Charles Lamb
Basil Langevin
Mark Leiren-Young
Vernon Lord
Jordan MacDougall
Gregory Matte
Leslie Miller-Brooks
Mark Neufeld
Teale Phelps Bondaroff
Colin Plant (incumbent)
Art Pollard
Jordan Reichert
Rishi Sharma
Mena Westhaver
Population of municipality (2021)
117,735
Boundary of the municipality
Saanich is located about four kilometres north of Victoria on the southern end of Vancouver Island.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
