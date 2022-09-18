Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Saanich results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Cadboro Bay in Saanich. View image in full screen
Cadboro Bay in Saanich. Wikimedia Commons user Keefer~4commonswiki

Residents in Saanich will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Voters will be deciding on a mayoral position as well as eight councillors.

Mayor Fred Haynes is looking to build off his 2018 win, where he captured more than 47 per cent of the ballots against three other candidates.

Candidates

Mayor

Fred Haynes (incumbent)

Dean Murdock

Council 

Trevor Barry

Susan Brice (incumbent)

Judy Brownoff (incumbent)

Kathleen Burton

Nathalie Chambers (incumbent)

Bianca Chu

Zac de Vries (incumbent)

Karen Harper (incumbent)

Sasha Izard

J Charles Lamb

Basil Langevin

Mark Leiren-Young

Vernon Lord

Jordan MacDougall

Gregory Matte

Leslie Miller-Brooks

Mark Neufeld

Teale Phelps Bondaroff

Colin Plant (incumbent)

Art Pollard

Jordan Reichert

Rishi Sharma

Mena Westhaver

Population of municipality (2021)

117,735

Boundary of the municipality

Saanich is located about four kilometres north of Victoria on the southern end of Vancouver Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

