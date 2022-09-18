B.C. municipal election 2022: Campbell River results

Send this page to someone via email

Community members in Campbell River will hit the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Andy Adams won his second term by acclimation in 2018, but is not running again.

Residents will be electing a new mayor, six councillors and five school trustees.

Candidates

Mayor

Michael Calhoun

Charlie Cornfield

Kermit Dahl

Saron Gebresellassi

Larry Samson

Council

Ken Blackburn

Doug Chapman

Mike Davies

Gwen Donaldson

Colleen Evans (incumbent)

Tanille Johnston

Ron Kerr (incumbent)

Ben Lanyon

Sandra Milligan

Sue Moen

Claire Moglove (incumbent)

Susan Sinnott

Sean Smyth (incumbent)

Ferris Stirling

Population of municipality

35,519 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Campbell River is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island and just west of Quadra Island. It’s about 53 kilometres from Courtenay.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.