B.C. municipal election 2022: Campbell River results

Community members in Campbell River will hit the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Andy Adams won his second term by acclimation in 2018, but is not running again.
Residents will be electing a new mayor, six councillors and five school trustees.
Candidates
Mayor
Michael Calhoun
Charlie Cornfield
Kermit Dahl
Saron Gebresellassi
Larry Samson
Council
Ken Blackburn
Doug Chapman
Mike Davies
Gwen Donaldson
Colleen Evans (incumbent)
Tanille Johnston
Ron Kerr (incumbent)
Ben Lanyon
Sandra Milligan
Sue Moen
Claire Moglove (incumbent)
Susan Sinnott
Sean Smyth (incumbent)
Ferris Stirling
Population of municipality
35,519 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Campbell River is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island and just west of Quadra Island. It’s about 53 kilometres from Courtenay.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
