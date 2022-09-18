Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Campbell River results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Seaside in Campbell River. View image in full screen
Seaside in Campbell River. City of Campbell River

Community members in Campbell River will hit the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Andy Adams won his second term by acclimation in 2018, but is not running again.

Residents will be electing a new mayor, six councillors and five school trustees.

Candidates

Mayor

Michael Calhoun

Charlie Cornfield

Kermit Dahl

Saron Gebresellassi

Larry Samson

Council 

Ken Blackburn

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Doug Chapman

Mike Davies

Gwen Donaldson

Colleen Evans (incumbent)

Tanille Johnston

Ron Kerr (incumbent)

Ben Lanyon

Sandra Milligan

Sue Moen

Claire Moglove (incumbent)

Susan Sinnott

Sean Smyth (incumbent)

Ferris Stirling

Population of municipality

35,519 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Campbell River is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island and just west of Quadra Island. It’s about 53 kilometres from Courtenay.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagCampbell River tagCampbell River election tagCampbell River election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers