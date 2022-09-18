B.C. municipal election 2022: Peachland results

Residents of Peachland will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election — and only time will tell if this year’s election will be as close as the one four years ago.
In the 2018 municipal election, challenger Harry Gough was initially declared the winner, having garnered 804 votes, one more than incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin.
However, a judicial recount took place, and that recount found that both had 804 votes, as one ballot was not properly fed when a voting machine jammed.
Eventually, Fortin was announced to be the winner, with a judge drawing her name from a hat.
Candidates
Mayor
Keith Fielding
Cindy Fortin (incumbent)
Patrick Van Minsel
Council
Kevin Bennett
Randey Brophy
David Collins
Terry Condon (incumbent)
Pam Cunningham (incumbent)
Alena Glasman
Moira Goodman
Rick Ingram
Mike Kent (incumbent)
Keith Thom
Rainer Udala
Nick Walsh
Population of municipality
5,789 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Located on the western shores of Okanagan Lake, Peachland is the last community in the Central Okanagan before the area transitions into the South Okanagan.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments