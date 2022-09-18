Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Clements results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Village of Port Clements is located on Haida Gwaii, on the shore of Masset Inlet and about 43 kilometres from Masset proper.
Residents of Port Clements will hit the polls on Oct. 15 to choose their next four councillors in the 2022 municipal election.

Scott Cabianca, who ran unopposed in the mayoral race, has been acclaimed. Two incumbent councillors are seeking re-election in the Haida Gwaii community, found on Graham Island.

Port Clements is in the traditional territory of the Haida Nation, whose citizens reside in two main centres: Gaw Tlagée (Old Massett) at the north end of Graham Island and HlGaagilda (Skidegate) at the south end.

Candidates

Mayor

Scott Cabianca (acclaimed)

Council 

Brigid Cumming (incumbent)

Kazamir Falconbridge (incumbent)

Kyle May

Wayne Nicol

Dennis Reindl

Population of municipality

340

Boundary of the municipality

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

