Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Sicamous results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
A paddle boarder and their dog paddle as the sun sets in Sicamous, B.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
A paddle boarder and their dog paddle as the sun sets in Sicamous, B.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Residents of Sicamous will cast their votes for the district’s next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Terry Rysz won his seat in 2016 by acclamation after first taking the job in 2014.

This year, five candidates have declared their interest in the mayor’s seat, including Rysz. The other four candidates are two-term Coun. Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery and Mike Sheehan.

For the first time, mail-in ballots will be available for resident electors and non-resident property electors. Registration will be available between Aug. 2 and Oct. 7 through the district’s website.

Candidates

Mayor:

Colleen Anderson

Brenda Dalzell

Story continues below advertisement

Larry Emery

Terry Rysz (Incumbent)

Trending Stories

Mike Sheehan

Council:

Ryan Airey (Incumbent)

Ian Baillie

Colleen Anderson

Matt Baumgartner

Pam Beech

John Braun

Tammy Brown

Gord Bushell (Incumbent)

James Deugau

Bob Evans (Incumbent)

John Flynn

Malcolm Makayev (Incumbent)

Siobhan Rich

Population of municipality 

2,041 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Sicamous is located where Shuswap and Mara Lake meet in B.C.’s Shuswap region. The resort town is famous for its houseboat tourism and is located about 30 kilometres from Salmon Arm.

Story continues below advertisement

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagbc provincial election 2022 tagelections bc candidates tagsicamous election tagsicamous election results tagsicamous bc tagSicamous election 2022 tagsicamous results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers