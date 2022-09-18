B.C. municipal election 2022: Sicamous results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Sicamous will cast their votes for the district’s next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Terry Rysz won his seat in 2016 by acclamation after first taking the job in 2014.

This year, five candidates have declared their interest in the mayor’s seat, including Rysz. The other four candidates are two-term Coun. Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery and Mike Sheehan.

For the first time, mail-in ballots will be available for resident electors and non-resident property electors. Registration will be available between Aug. 2 and Oct. 7 through the district’s website.

Candidates

Mayor:

Colleen Anderson

Brenda Dalzell

Story continues below advertisement

Larry Emery

Terry Rysz (Incumbent)

Mike Sheehan

Council:

Ryan Airey (Incumbent)

Ian Baillie

Colleen Anderson

Matt Baumgartner

Pam Beech

John Braun

Tammy Brown

Gord Bushell (Incumbent)

James Deugau

Bob Evans (Incumbent)

John Flynn

Malcolm Makayev (Incumbent)

Siobhan Rich

Population of municipality

2,041 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Sicamous is located where Shuswap and Mara Lake meet in B.C.’s Shuswap region. The resort town is famous for its houseboat tourism and is located about 30 kilometres from Salmon Arm.

Story continues below advertisement

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.