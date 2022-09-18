B.C. municipal election 2022: Sicamous results

Residents of Sicamous will cast their votes for the district’s next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Terry Rysz won his seat in 2016 by acclamation after first taking the job in 2014.
This year, five candidates have declared their interest in the mayor’s seat, including Rysz. The other four candidates are two-term Coun. Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery and Mike Sheehan.
For the first time, mail-in ballots will be available for resident electors and non-resident property electors. Registration will be available between Aug. 2 and Oct. 7 through the district’s website.
Candidates
Mayor:
Colleen Anderson
Brenda Dalzell
Larry Emery
Terry Rysz (Incumbent)
Mike Sheehan
Council:
Ryan Airey (Incumbent)
Ian Baillie
Colleen Anderson
Matt Baumgartner
Pam Beech
John Braun
Tammy Brown
Gord Bushell (Incumbent)
James Deugau
Bob Evans (Incumbent)
John Flynn
Malcolm Makayev (Incumbent)
Siobhan Rich
Population of municipality
2,041 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Sicamous is located where Shuswap and Mara Lake meet in B.C.’s Shuswap region. The resort town is famous for its houseboat tourism and is located about 30 kilometres from Salmon Arm.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
