B.C. municipal election 2022: Terrace results

Terrace residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Mayor Sean Bujats will be acclaimed as mayor after no one else stepped forward to run for the job. Butjats was a sitting councillor in the community.
It echoes the 2018 election when then-incumbent Carol Leclerc was acclaimed for her second term as mayor when she ran unopposed.
Incumbent councillors Lynne Christiansen, James Corderio, Brian Downie and Dave Gordon are all seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Sean Bujats (Acclaimed)
Council
Chris Apps
Lynne Christiansen (Incumbent)
James Cordeiro (Incumbent)
Inder Dhillon
Brian Downie (Incumbent)
MaryAnne Freeman
Dave Gordon (Incumbent)
Martin Holzbauer
Meliss Linn
Peter Moloney
Yvonne Nielsen
Danny Nunes
Lynn Parker
Keenan Stella
Sarah Zimmerman
Population of municipality
12,017 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Terrace is a city located at the confluence of the Skeena and the Kitsumkalum Rivers in B.C.’s central region.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
