B.C. municipal election 2022: Terrace results

Terrace residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Sean Bujats will be acclaimed as mayor after no one else stepped forward to run for the job. Butjats was a sitting councillor in the community.

It echoes the 2018 election when then-incumbent Carol Leclerc was acclaimed for her second term as mayor when she ran unopposed.

Incumbent councillors Lynne Christiansen, James Corderio, Brian Downie and Dave Gordon are all seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Sean Bujats (Acclaimed)

Council

Chris Apps

Lynne Christiansen (Incumbent)

James Cordeiro (Incumbent)

Inder Dhillon

Brian Downie (Incumbent)

MaryAnne Freeman

Dave Gordon (Incumbent)

Martin Holzbauer

Meliss Linn

Peter Moloney

Yvonne Nielsen

Danny Nunes

Lynn Parker

Keenan Stella

Sarah Zimmerman

Population of municipality

12,017 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Terrace is a city located at the confluence of the Skeena and the Kitsumkalum Rivers in B.C.’s central region.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.