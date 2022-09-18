Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Colwood results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Fisgard lighthouse in Colwood. View image in full screen
The Fisgard lighthouse in Colwood. City of Colwood

Residents of Colwood will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

They will be voting for one mayor, six councillors and four school board trustees.

Mayor Rob Martin is running again, along with Doug Kobayashi, who was elected as a councillor in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Rob Martin (incumbent)

Doug Kobayashi

Council 

David Grove

Steven MacAskill

Stewart Parkinson (incumbent)

Cynthia Day (incumbent)

Misty Olsen

Dean Jantzen (incumbent)

Kim Jordison

Population of municipality

18,961 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

At the southern tip of Vancouver Island, right next to Victoria, lies Colwood. Just to the north is Langford, and to the south, Sooke and Metchosin.

Capt. Edward E. Langford named Colwood after his hometown in Sussex, England.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

