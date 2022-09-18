B.C. municipal election 2022: Colwood results

Residents of Colwood will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
They will be voting for one mayor, six councillors and four school board trustees.
Mayor Rob Martin is running again, along with Doug Kobayashi, who was elected as a councillor in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Rob Martin (incumbent)
Doug Kobayashi
Council
David Grove
Steven MacAskill
Stewart Parkinson (incumbent)
Cynthia Day (incumbent)
Misty Olsen
Dean Jantzen (incumbent)
Kim Jordison
Population of municipality
18,961 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
At the southern tip of Vancouver Island, right next to Victoria, lies Colwood. Just to the north is Langford, and to the south, Sooke and Metchosin.
Capt. Edward E. Langford named Colwood after his hometown in Sussex, England.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
