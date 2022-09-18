B.C. municipal election 2022: Ucluelet results

Send this page to someone via email

Eligible voters in Ucluelet will head to the polls in the province’s municipal election on Oct. 15.

In 2018, Mayco Noel beat out three candidates in the race for mayor. In a Facebook post on Aug. 4, Noel said he would “love to see some new names pop up” in the candidate list for 2022.

Marilyn McEwen was the only incumbent that ran in 2018. She was re-elected and joined by Lara Kemps, Rachelle Cole and Jennifer Hoar. Hoar is re-running as a councillor in 2022, and McEwen and Cole have tossed their hats into the mayoral race, along with Bruce Faith.

The word “Ucluelet” means “people with a safe place to land.” It was incorporated in 1952 and became a district in 1997.

The west coast of Vancouver Island has been inhabited by the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth nations for more than 10,000 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Mayor

Rachelle Cole

Bruce A. Faith

Marilyn McEwen

Council

Shawn Anderson

Jennifer Hoar (incumbent)

Ian Kennington

Mark Maftei

Population of municipality

2,066

Boundary of the municipality

Ucluelet is a community on the west coast of Vancouver Island, about 40 kilometres from Tofino.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.