B.C. municipal election 2022: Tumbler Ridge results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Tumbler Ridge will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

It’s a three-way race for mayor after Keith Bertrand decided not to seek re-election. Don McPherson is trying to win back the top job after losing to Bertrand in 2018. He’s joined in the race by Rick Consalvi and Councillor Darryl Krakowka.

Candidates

Mayor

Rick B Consalvi

Darryl T Krakowka

Don M McPherson

Council

Luana E Dusseault

Garret B Golhof

Story continues below advertisement

Roxanne Y Gulick (Roxanne Yvette Gulick)

Ron Hofman (Jahron Hofman)

Joanne Kirby (Incumbent)

Ken J Klikach

Nicole Noksana

Chris L Norbury (Christopher Leigh Norbury) (Incumbent)

Timothy J Walker

Population of municipality

2,399 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Tumbler Ridge is located in B.C.’s Peace River region, about 100 kilometres from Chetwynd.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.