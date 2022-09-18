B.C. municipal election 2022: Tumbler Ridge results

Residents of Tumbler Ridge will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
It’s a three-way race for mayor after Keith Bertrand decided not to seek re-election. Don McPherson is trying to win back the top job after losing to Bertrand in 2018. He’s joined in the race by Rick Consalvi and Councillor Darryl Krakowka.
Candidates
Mayor
Rick B Consalvi
Darryl T Krakowka
Don M McPherson
Council
Luana E Dusseault
Garret B Golhof
Roxanne Y Gulick (Roxanne Yvette Gulick)
Ron Hofman (Jahron Hofman)
Joanne Kirby (Incumbent)
Ken J Klikach
Nicole Noksana
Chris L Norbury (Christopher Leigh Norbury) (Incumbent)
Timothy J Walker
Population of municipality
2,399 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Tumbler Ridge is located in B.C.’s Peace River region, about 100 kilometres from Chetwynd.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
