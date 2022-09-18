Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Lumby results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
A map of the Village of Lumby. View image in full screen
A map of the Village of Lumby. Google Maps

Residents of Lumby, a village of 2,000 people located in the North Okanagan, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, Mayor Kevin Acton ran unopposed and was acclaimed, while eight people ran for the village’s four council seats. Lumby was one of three communities in the Okanagan region with an acclaimed mayor, with the other two being Armstrong and Sicamous.

Candidates

Mayor

Kevin Acton (incumbent)

Brad Weston

Council 

Geoff Bevan

Sherry Kineshanko (incumbent)

Henry Ly

Lori Mindnich (incumbent)

Randal Ostafichuk (incumbent)

Julie Pilon

Population of municipality

2,063 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Lumby can be found near the Monashee Mountains, about 27 kilometres from Vernon.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

