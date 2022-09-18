B.C. municipal election 2022: Chilliwack results

The Fraser Valley community of Chilliwack will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Ken Popove was elected Chilliwack’s mayor in 2018, taking 35.1 per cent of the vote to defeat incumbent Sharon Gaetz with 30.9 per cent. Popove is running for mayor again and will face off against Ian Carmichael.
Candidates
Mayor
Ken Popove (Incumbent)
Ian Carmichael
Council
Brent Bowker
Craig Hill
Nicole S Huitema Read (Nicole Susan Read)
Chris Kloot (Incumbent)
Jason Lum (Incumbent)
Mike McLatchy
Bud Mercer (Gary R Mercer) (Incumbent)
Jared Mumford
Amber Price
Jeff Shields (Incumbent)
Debora Soutar
Harv Westeringh (Incumbent)
School District 33
Barry Neufeld (incumbent)
Brian VanGarderen
Carin Bondar (incumbent)
Darrell Furgason (incumbent)
Darren Ollinger
David Swankey (incumbent)
Elliott Friesen
Greg Nelmes
Heather Maahs (incumbent)
Kaethe Jones
Lewis Point
Margaret Reid
Richard Procee
Teri Westerby
Willow Reichelt (incumbent)
Cultus Lake Park Board (two voted on by Chilliwack residents, three by Cultus residents)
City of Chilliwack
Darcy Bauer (incumbent)
Kirk Dzamen (incumbent)
Cultus Lake
Casey Smit (incumbent)
Christy Ovens
Cory D. Pickering
Erika K. Jartved
John A. Beesley
Larry Payeur (incumbent)
Tom G. Moul
FVRD
Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls)
Bill Dickey (incumbent)
Area E (Chilliwack River Valley)
Patti MacAhonic
Area H (Columbia Valley/Cultus Lake/Lindell Beach)
Taryn Dixon (incumbent)
Population of municipality
93,203 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
You’ll find Chilliwack on the south side of the Fraser River, with Abbotsford to the west.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
