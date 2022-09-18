Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Chilliwack results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Largest and Original Tulip festival in the Fraser Valley is excited to open for their 12th annual festival this coming Spring. New this year, along with our stunning 20 acres of tulips, will be the addition of 2 new early bulb crops, 2 acres of fragrant hyacinths and 3 acres of peonie daffodils. On-site there will be activities for kids, food trucks and some fresh baked Dutch Stroop waffles and Poffertjes. Exact opening dates depends on the spring weather and will be announced mid-March. View image in full screen
The Largest and Original Tulip festival in the Fraser Valley is excited to open for their 12th annual festival this coming Spring. New this year, along with our stunning 20 acres of tulips, will be the addition of 2 new early bulb crops, 2 acres of fragrant hyacinths and 3 acres of peonie daffodils. On-site there will be activities for kids, food trucks and some fresh baked Dutch Stroop waffles and Poffertjes. Exact opening dates depends on the spring weather and will be announced mid-March. File photo

The Fraser Valley community of Chilliwack will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Ken Popove was elected Chilliwack’s mayor in 2018, taking 35.1 per cent of the vote to defeat incumbent Sharon Gaetz with 30.9 per cent. Popove is running for mayor again and will face off against Ian Carmichael.

Candidates

Mayor

Ken Popove (Incumbent)

Ian Carmichael

Council 

Brent Bowker

Craig Hill

Nicole S Huitema Read (Nicole Susan Read)

Story continues below advertisement

Chris Kloot (Incumbent)

Jason Lum (Incumbent)

Mike McLatchy

Bud Mercer (Gary R Mercer) (Incumbent)

Jared Mumford

Amber Price

Jeff Shields (Incumbent)

Debora Soutar

Harv Westeringh (Incumbent)

 

School District 33 

Barry Neufeld (incumbent)

Brian VanGarderen

Carin Bondar (incumbent)

Trending Stories

Darrell Furgason (incumbent)

Darren Ollinger

David Swankey (incumbent)

Elliott Friesen

Greg Nelmes

Heather Maahs (incumbent)

Kaethe Jones

Lewis Point

Margaret Reid

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Procee

Teri Westerby

Willow Reichelt (incumbent)

 

Cultus Lake Park Board (two voted on by Chilliwack residents, three by Cultus residents)

City of Chilliwack

Darcy Bauer (incumbent)

Kirk Dzamen (incumbent)

Cultus Lake

Casey Smit (incumbent)

Christy Ovens

Cory D. Pickering

Erika K. Jartved

John A. Beesley

Larry Payeur (incumbent)

Tom G. Moul

FVRD

Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls)

Bill Dickey (incumbent)

Area E (Chilliwack River Valley)

Patti MacAhonic

Area H (Columbia Valley/Cultus Lake/Lindell Beach)

Taryn Dixon (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Population of municipality

93,203 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find Chilliwack on the south side of the Fraser River, with Abbotsford to the west.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagChilliwack tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagchilliwack election tagChilliwack Election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers