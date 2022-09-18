B.C. municipal election 2022: Chilliwack results

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Valley community of Chilliwack will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Ken Popove was elected Chilliwack’s mayor in 2018, taking 35.1 per cent of the vote to defeat incumbent Sharon Gaetz with 30.9 per cent. Popove is running for mayor again and will face off against Ian Carmichael.

Candidates

Mayor

Ken Popove (Incumbent)

Ian Carmichael

Council

Brent Bowker

Craig Hill

Nicole S Huitema Read (Nicole Susan Read)

Chris Kloot (Incumbent)

Jason Lum (Incumbent)

Mike McLatchy

Bud Mercer (Gary R Mercer) (Incumbent)

Jared Mumford

Amber Price

Jeff Shields (Incumbent)

Debora Soutar

Harv Westeringh (Incumbent)

School District 33

Barry Neufeld (incumbent)

Brian VanGarderen

Carin Bondar (incumbent)

Darrell Furgason (incumbent)

Darren Ollinger

David Swankey (incumbent)

Elliott Friesen

Greg Nelmes

Heather Maahs (incumbent)

Kaethe Jones

Lewis Point

Margaret Reid

Richard Procee

Teri Westerby

Willow Reichelt (incumbent)

Cultus Lake Park Board (two voted on by Chilliwack residents, three by Cultus residents)

City of Chilliwack

Darcy Bauer (incumbent)

Kirk Dzamen (incumbent)

Cultus Lake

Casey Smit (incumbent)

Christy Ovens

Cory D. Pickering

Erika K. Jartved

John A. Beesley

Larry Payeur (incumbent)

Tom G. Moul

FVRD

Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls)

Bill Dickey (incumbent)

Area E (Chilliwack River Valley)

Patti MacAhonic

Area H (Columbia Valley/Cultus Lake/Lindell Beach)

Taryn Dixon (incumbent)

Population of municipality

93,203 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find Chilliwack on the south side of the Fraser River, with Abbotsford to the west.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.