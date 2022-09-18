Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Dawson Creek results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
City of Dawson Creek. View image in full screen
City of Dawson Creek. Google Maps

Dawson Creek residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote in a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Dale Bumstead has been the mayor of Dawson Creek for nine years but announced in February he would not seek re-election this fall. Councillors Darcy Dober and Shaely Wilbur are both running for mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

Darcy A Dober

Shaely A Wilbur

Council 

Gregg R Apolonio (Gregorio, Jr.)

April F Cire Floriant

Trending Stories

Jerimy A Earl (Incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Amy J Kaempf (Incumbent)

Sue Kenny

Kyle E MacDonald

Johanna M Martens

Charlie G Parslow (Charles Gordon Parslow) (Incumbent)

Aaron A Rogers

Michael Sudnik

Raistlin K Van Spronsen

Population of municipality

12,323 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Dawson Creek is a city in B.C.’s Peace River region. It’s just over 50 kilometres south of the Peace River and is accessible via Highways 2, 49 and 97.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagDawson Creek tagdawson creek election tagDawson Creek Election 2022 tagDawson Creek election results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers