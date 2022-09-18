B.C. municipal election 2022: Dawson Creek results

Dawson Creek residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote in a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Dale Bumstead has been the mayor of Dawson Creek for nine years but announced in February he would not seek re-election this fall. Councillors Darcy Dober and Shaely Wilbur are both running for mayor.
Candidates
Mayor
Darcy A Dober
Shaely A Wilbur
Council
Gregg R Apolonio (Gregorio, Jr.)
April F Cire Floriant
Jerimy A Earl (Incumbent)
Amy J Kaempf (Incumbent)
Sue Kenny
Kyle E MacDonald
Johanna M Martens
Charlie G Parslow (Charles Gordon Parslow) (Incumbent)
Aaron A Rogers
Michael Sudnik
Raistlin K Van Spronsen
Population of municipality
12,323 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Dawson Creek is a city in B.C.’s Peace River region. It’s just over 50 kilometres south of the Peace River and is accessible via Highways 2, 49 and 97.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
