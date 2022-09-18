B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Hardy results

Residents of Port Hardy will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Dennis Dugas is not seeking reelection.
Candidates
Mayor
Pat Corbett-Labatt
Athena Guy
Council
Janet Dorward
Dennis Dugas
Jamie Keamo
Fred Robertson
Marilynn Salski
Treena Smith
Brian Texmo
John Tidbury
Population of municipality
3,902 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Port Hardy is located on Vancouver Island’s northern coast, about 43 kilometres from Port McNeill. Its settlement began at the turn of the century with the establishment of a post office and store on the east side of Hardy Bay.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
