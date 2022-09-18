Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Hardy results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Quaste Lake in Port Hardy, B.C. (Paul Getman). View image in full screen
Quaste Lake in Port Hardy, B.C. (Paul Getman). Paul Getman

Residents of Port Hardy will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Dennis Dugas is not seeking reelection.

Candidates

Mayor

Pat Corbett-Labatt

Athena Guy

Council 

Janet Dorward

Dennis Dugas

Jamie Keamo

Fred Robertson

Marilynn Salski

Treena Smith

Brian Texmo

John Tidbury

Population of municipality

3,902 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port Hardy is located on Vancouver Island’s northern coast, about 43 kilometres from Port McNeill. Its settlement began at the turn of the century with the establishment of a post office and store on the east side of Hardy Bay.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

